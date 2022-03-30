ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

20 thoughtful baby shower favors your guests will actually use

By Sara Goldstein
Motherly
Motherly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0Ciq_0euXFyh300

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy.

Yes, it's true your baby shower is a day to celebrate you and your impending arrival. Showering you with love and support is a delight for everyone invited, but you probably want to show a little appreciation for them as well. (Especially anyone who has offered childcare once baby arrives. 😉) One simple way? A thoughtful baby shower favor.

It should go without saying, but the best baby shower favors are ones that guests actually have use for. As much as they love you and your baby-to-be, legit no one needs another plastic cup or egg-timer to commemorate the event. (I'm sorry, but it's true.) Instead, there are tons of sweet, and even sustainable tokens of appreciation that guests are sure to cherish. From botanical options that add a bit of beauty to the world to indulgent treats everyone will enjoy, we've rounded up some of our favorite baby shower favors to give and receive.

Congrats, mama!

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Motherly
Motherly

9K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Motherly

12 chore charts for the little helper in your household

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Between mothering and working (wait, aren’t those the same things?) we know you have your hands full, mama. The good news is, you’ve got an extra set of little helping hands right under the same roof. Children as young as 14 months can begin taking on certain chores, and it’s not just about keeping things neat and tidy. Kids feel a big sense of pride when they contribute to the household, resulting in a confidence boost and independent thinking.
KIDS
Motherly

25+ summer-inspired baby names for your pocketful of sunshine

Here is our list of summer-inspired baby names for boys and girls that'll bring a little sunshine to your day. When summer is in swing that means backyard barbecues, days spent by the pool, ice cream cones, and fireworks. Of course, for expecting parents, it also means thinking of cute baby names that match the essence of the season if your little one is coming in the summer! Spring brought us a dawn of new beginnings (and spring-themed baby names), but we're more than ready to make both a rhetorical and literal splash into this next season.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

6 DIY Easter activities your kids will love—before and after the holiday

Whether you celebrate it religiously or take more of a cultural, pastels-and-egg-coloring approach (or some combo of the two), Easter is a super fun spring holiday. And while planning fun Easter activities that involve frolicking happily in the grass may seem just as daunting as picking out your kids' adorable dresses and bowties and actually getting them to wear–not destroy—said outfits, it doesn't have to be that way!
LIFESTYLE
WBKR

Five Pieces of Marriage Advice Every Couple Needs To Keep Close To Their Heart

Whether you've been married two months or ten years this marriage advice from a variety of couples will be incredibly helpful for those times you need it most. Whoever said marriage was easy must have been married to a corpse. I say that with humor but for real. Marriage is not easy. It is two people coming together under one roof and pledging their lives to one another for better or worse and sometimes the worse far outweighs the better somedays. Knowing how to battle and prepare for those days will help you to navigate through the tough times so you can enjoy the mountaintops all the more after you have been in the valleys.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showering
Motherly

12 100-piece puzzles to bust kid boredom

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Among the early elementary set, there's a phrase that's uttered at least once every minute. "I'm boooooooooooored." (The amount of o's is approximated but around a dozen is the average.) Generally, it's a veiled request for or protest over a lack of screen time which is fine, but sometimes you'd rather they plop themselves in front of something analog. Enter the puzzle. The 100-piece puzzle to be exact.
KIDS
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Twist Interpretation of Love

Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?
Psych Centra

How Deep Is Your Love? 40 Intimate Questions to Ask Your Partner

How well do you know your partner? Asking them certain questions can help you connect on a deeper level. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your partner?. Intimate conversations can help build trust and compassion in relationships, deepening your connection. Why asking questions (and answering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

This mom’s post about marriage is so raw and relatable

As mothers, we are constantly worrying. Our worrying is viral. Worrying about our children and their safety, their happiness and their health. Worrying about our homes. Worrying about our other family members and friends. And sometimes, we're also worrying about something we're afraid to admit: The way our mental and emotional load affects our partners and how they view us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissistic Negativism Taints Relationships

Narcissism is one of the single most important concepts we think about in trying to understand ourselves and others. As they ask in the computer world, is it a feature or a bug? In fact, it's both! Most of us are somewhere in between feature and bug, which usually works well enough to get us through the day, balancing our own needs with those of others without splitting into all-good or all-bad (what psychoanalysts call "part-object" relationships, rather than whole, full ones).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com

One Thing That May Be Hijacking Your Happiness

When we respond to ourselves with goodwill, we generate positive emotions that help us cope. Unlike pleasure, positivity builds lasting psychological and social benefits. Positive emotions broaden our minds and hearts, encouraging us to reach out and connect with others. The past couple of weeks have been particularly difficult for...
HEALTH
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy