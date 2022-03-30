20 thoughtful baby shower favors your guests will actually use

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy.

Yes, it's true your baby shower is a day to celebrate you and your impending arrival. Showering you with love and support is a delight for everyone invited, but you probably want to show a little appreciation for them as well. (Especially anyone who has offered childcare once baby arrives. 😉) One simple way? A thoughtful baby shower favor.

It should go without saying, but the best baby shower favors are ones that guests actually have use for. As much as they love you and your baby-to-be, legit no one needs another plastic cup or egg-timer to commemorate the event. (I'm sorry, but it's true.) Instead, there are tons of sweet, and even sustainable tokens of appreciation that guests are sure to cherish. From botanical options that add a bit of beauty to the world to indulgent treats everyone will enjoy, we've rounded up some of our favorite baby shower favors to give and receive.

Congrats, mama!