Alexandria Police Department Investigates Crash Involving Youth Pedestrian

 1 day ago

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Crash Involving Youth Pedestrian

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m. in the 200 block of North West Street in Alexandria.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver, Ms. Sarah Overman, a 78-year old city resident, struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk after her vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was on scene when authorities arrived. The pedestrian struck, a 9-year-old female, was transported to Fairfax Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also transported to Fairfax Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Wes Vitale via phone at 703.746.6178, email at Wesley.Vitale@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.

# # #

For media inquiries, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600

This news release is available at https://www.alexandriava.gov/news-apd/2021-03-30/alexandria-police-department-investigates-crash-involving-youth-pedestrian

ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

