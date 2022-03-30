ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

By Dave Overlund
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tired of watching the kids run around the yard on Easter having all the fun? Well, I have good news for you: the Sauk Rapids...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow 98.1 - Minnesota New Country and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Waite Park, MN
Lifestyle
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s Oldest Drive-In Restaurant is 84 Years Old and Open for the Season

Drive-in restaurants are so fun. It's an experience that's not common, which makes it extra special. This drive-in restaurant in southeast Minnesota is even more special to the people in the surrounding area because it's the oldest drive-in restaurant in the state, so it's been around for generations. They also just opened their doors for the season on March 10th!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#Alcohol
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall to extend hours beginning April 1

Nope, it's not an April Fools joke. The Southern Park Mall is extending its hours beginning on Friday, April 1. The new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. These extended hours...
SHOPPING
AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: The New Standards, Maple Syrup Tours and More

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do around central Minnesota, allow us to help you! Take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres, celebrate with the Paramount Theatre and The New Standards, see your favorite Disney characters ice skating on stage, see a unique theater performance called She Kills Monsters, and see how maple syrup is made. Read more in The Weekender!
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this April

There are plenty of new restaurants opening in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro this spring. Here are just a handful we're excited to try this April.Hold the Wheat: St. Louis Park's latest bakery exclusively serves a rotating menu of gluten-free baked goods, including mini trays of "cake flights." Opened March 26. Charlie's Minneapolis Club: The exclusive social club is opening its dining room and bar to nonmembers for the first time in 139 years — but only for 90 days. Reservations open April 1, dining begins April 20.Pizza Shark: The second outpost of the wood-fired pizza restaurant will be one of the first eateries to offer grab-and-go on St. Anthony Main's Main Street. Opening early April. Provision: This Uptown community cafe is pay-what-you-can and staffed by volunteers, with a daily menu changing based on donations. Opening early April. Kalsada: The former Augustine's in St. Paul will become a Cafe Astoria coffee and crepe cafe by day, and a modern Filipino restaurant by night. Opening mid-April.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy