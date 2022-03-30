Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

There are plenty of new restaurants opening in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro this spring. Here are just a handful we're excited to try this April.Hold the Wheat: St. Louis Park's latest bakery exclusively serves a rotating menu of gluten-free baked goods, including mini trays of "cake flights." Opened March 26. Charlie's Minneapolis Club: The exclusive social club is opening its dining room and bar to nonmembers for the first time in 139 years — but only for 90 days. Reservations open April 1, dining begins April 20.Pizza Shark: The second outpost of the wood-fired pizza restaurant will be one of the first eateries to offer grab-and-go on St. Anthony Main's Main Street. Opening early April. Provision: This Uptown community cafe is pay-what-you-can and staffed by volunteers, with a daily menu changing based on donations. Opening early April. Kalsada: The former Augustine's in St. Paul will become a Cafe Astoria coffee and crepe cafe by day, and a modern Filipino restaurant by night. Opening mid-April.

