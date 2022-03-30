ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Citrus County Thursday

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Citrus County beginning Wednesday night...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

70+ mph winds, tornadoes possible: Bay County expecting severe storms Wednesday and Thursday

PANAMA CITY — Bay County and the Panhandle should be bracing for another round of severe storms expected late Wednesday and into early Thursday with hurricane-force winds and tornadoes possible. Karleisa Rogacheski, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office, told The News Herald on Tuesday that the biggest threat from the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Indian River; Lake; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Polk; Seminole; St. Lucie; Sumter; Volusia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Fla#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory
WMBB

Strong storms push through the Panhandle

The Panhandle of Florida remains under a Tornado Watch until 6 PM Friday evening. As of about 5 PM Friday, the line of storms has been slower moving than previously expected. The main squall is pushing east at about 30 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the potential for severe weather down to a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
WESH

Boil water notice issued for part of Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A water main break in Mims forced a boil water advisory for part of Brevard County. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, make ice or wash dishes. Officials say the boil water notice...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CDT Wednesday night. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy