Arkansas State

‘One big bang’: Witness describes storm that ripped through Arkansas

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnesses described the moment a suspected tornado touched down in northwest Arkansas....

www.nbcnews.com

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Texas teen who drove through tornado in viral video now has a new, red Chevy truck

The teen driver who was caught on camera driving his truck through a Texas tornado is now the owner of a brand new Chevy pickup. Riley Leon, 16, was driving back to his home in Elgin from a job interview when he found himself caught up in the storm. The moment was captured in a video by storm chaser Brian Emfinger and viewed millions of times on Twitter and other social media platforms.
ELGIN, TX
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KETV.com

Images & videos show tornado damage in Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Darby Bybee, Chief Meteorologist at sister station 40/29, says a tornado created damage in Springdale, Arkansas, early Wednesday morning. Seven people were sent to the hospital and two were in critical condition, Capt. Jeff Taylor with the police department said. Pictures and videos before the sun...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT

