Orchard Therapeutics Plans To Seek Strategic Options For Immunodeficiency Programs, Cuts Workforce

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchard intends to discontinue its investment and seek alternatives for rare primary immune deficiency programs, including:. OTL-103 in Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS). OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD). Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy approved in Europe...

#Immunodeficiency#Deficiency#Cuts Workforce#Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome#Ada Scid#Mld#Company#Mucopolysaccharidosis#Mps#Iiia#Orchard Therapeutics#Ortx
