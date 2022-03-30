ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon set to award billions in cloud contracts

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
 1 day ago
Although a bit later than initially expected, the US Department of Defense (DOD) has announced that it plans to award up to $9bn in cloud infrastructure contracts in December of this year. Following the controversy surrounding its now canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure or JEDI contract, the Pentagon announced...

Related
Seeking Alpha

Microsoft's $518 Billion Cloud Opportunity

After getting beaten by Amazon in the first phase of the cloud computing market, Microsoft has invested heavily to create a more capable product. After recently completing a fairly comprehensive review of Microsoft (MSFT) and its valuation (I recommend you read that piece first if you haven't already), I wanted to take a bit of a deeper dive into Azure. The cloud computing division of Microsoft has been responsible for a significant portion of the company's recent growth and the future seems rather bright. Though, with Amazon (AMZN) still dominating the space with Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and Alphabet (GOOGL) threatening to become a more significant competitor with Google Cloud, this bright future isn't some foregone conclusion. There is still much to be seen in the cloud war and this article aims to determine how Microsoft looks to fare.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Government workers rely on Microsoft. That could be a security problem, Google claims

Google Cloud has published the results of a survey that it says shows the pervasive use of Microsoft tools in government is making workers less secure. The company, via the pollster Public Opinion Strategies, asked workers about their thoughts of the US government's reliance on Office and Microsoft's productivity software like Word, Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
TechRadar

Google Chrome users urged to update immediately or risk attack

Google has urged Chrome users to update the web browser to the latest version in order to avoid being targeted by cybercriminals. Late last week, the company released Chrome 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which fixes a high severity zero-day vulnerability that allows for remote code execution. In an...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lapsus$ found a spreadsheet of passwords as they breached Okta, documents show

Customers only learned of Okta’s January security breach on March 22 after the Lapsus$ hacking group published screenshots revealing it had accessed Okta’s internal apps and systems some two months earlier. Okta admitted the compromise in a blog post, and later confirmed 366 of its corporate customers are affected by the breach, or about 2.5% of its customer base.
TECHNOLOGY
