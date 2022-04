I hear that the challenger for the District 2 House seat, Val Potter, is hosting a series of town halls in the coming week. Politicians are always telling people what they are going to do. What they say and what they do are often two different things. The great news is in this election we can look at the records of both candidates and get a great idea of how they will act in the Legislature going forward.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO