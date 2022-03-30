Board of Governors confirms Law as USF’s eighth president, approves salary

The Pinellas County Utilities department is hosting a career fair on March 30, from 3-7 p.m., at the Lealman Exchange Community Center at 5175 45th St. in St. Petersburg. The county is seeking electrical and mechanical technicians, maintenance workers and specialists and wastewater plant operators. Entry-level positions with no experience requirements are also available. Staff will provide computers and assistance with online applications, and candidates can discuss education and training opportunities with representatives from Pinellas Technical College. For more information, visit the website here.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO