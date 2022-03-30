ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Governors confirms Law as USF’s eighth president, approves salary

Cover picture for the articleMarch 30, 2022 - Rhea Law officially became the University of South Florida’s eighth president Wednesday after the Florida Board of Governors unanimously gave its approval during a...

USF board elects Rhea Law as the university’s next president

Interim President Rhea Law was in the driver’s seat for seven months during a time of turmoil when the University of South Florida faced budgetary issues and challenges from the pandemic, which Law is continuing to conquer – and now she is expected to take the reins of USF in the permanent position.
USF chooses a new president: Rhea Law

The job description for the University of South Florida’s eighth president went on for 26 paragraphs. The search committee wanted a problem solver who could get along with anyone, build a team and manage a complex urban university — a “visionary” with a “humble leadership style,” high energy, a commitment to diversity and deep knowledge of education finances, among many other traits.
USF takes the next steps in choosing its next president on Monday

The next steps in deciding who will be the University of South Florida’s next president take place Monday. The search committee that will choose the new president will hold a second round of interviews with finalists Rhea Law and Jeffrey Talley. Law was named USF’s interim president in July...
