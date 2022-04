MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Finally, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins can look into that rear view mirror of life. He's going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame now, 916 wins into his career, twice a coach in the Final Four, but not one from one of those blue blood schools like Kentucky or Duke or North Carolina, not one who had the advantages those schools had in recruiting and publicity.

