Owensboro Community Donates Bicycles to Students

ONTARIO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy, a leading commercial provider of renewable energy products, today announced the company will be donating 64 portable power stations to Direct Relief, a humanitarian nonprofit, to assist communities affected by the recent tornados across Western Kentucky. The donation is set to help communities across the region cope with unreliable power supplies and outages, as well as assist those who rely on electrical medical devices, as critical electrical infrastructure is rebuilt.
