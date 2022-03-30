ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Will Step Away From Acting Career, Says Family

By IE Staff
Cover picture for the articleBruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, his family announced Wednesday. “We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has...

The Independent

Bruce Willis’s stuntman reflects on ‘changes’ in Die Hard star’s behaviour following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’s stunt double has reflected on the actor’s “changes” in recent years following his diagnosis of aphasia.On Wednesday (30 March), it was announced by the Die Hard actor’s family that he was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition.In a statement shared on Instagram, Willis’s family wrote on Instagram that he had been “experiencing some health issues” that were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.Stuntman Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with the 67-year-old action star for 17 years, told The Sun that he had initially attributed the actor’s “changes” in behaviour to be caused by...
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
CBS New York

What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis explained

On Wednesday, the family of action star Bruce Willis announced that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, causing him to step away from his career at the age of 67.  Aphasia is medical condition that leaves patients struggling to understand language and communicate. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia can begin as trouble communicating. Someone with aphasia might have trouble finding the correct words, substitute the wrong words for each other or speak in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. These issues are related to brain damage in the left side of the brain, which controls language, Johns Hopkins explains.While...
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
Page Six

Kevin Smith apologizes for ‘petty’ Bruce Willis comments after aphasia diagnosis

Kevin Smith feels like an “a–hole” for “petty” comments he once made about Bruce Willis, whose family revealed he has aphasia. “Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read,” Smith tweeted Wednesday in response to the news of Willis’ diagnosis, referencing the 2010 action-comedy that he directed and the actor starred in.
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares touching snap to celebrate their daughter Mabel's 10th birthday following his aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has shared a touching post to celebrate their daughter Mabel's 10th birthday, just days after it was revealed the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, affecting his cognitive abilities. In a Friday morning Instagram post, Emma, 43, wrote: 'That's right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
