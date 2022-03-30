Bears Win Home Opener, Lose in Van Buren

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On a chilly night at Kingston Stadium, the visiting Lions took down Kennedy 3-1. Linn-Mar raises their record to 1-0, the Lions are back home to host Ankeny on Saturday. Kennedy is now 0-1, they also play Ankeny on Saturday at Coe College.
Tuesday night’s game against Missouri State has been canceled due to thunderstorms in the Wichita area. The game will not be made up. After weather delayed the original start time 30 minutes, the game began with a leadoff single for Missouri State.
Another tight race is expected in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with Archbold possessing both the experience and talent to earn the preseason nod as the favorites. The Blue Streaks reached the Division III state title game last year, and they have nearly everyone back.
BROKEN ARROW – Katelyn Fleming and Samantha Schweighardt each slammed a home run Thursday as Tecumseh trounced Muskogee 12-2 in the Broken Arrow/Union Classic. Later in the day, co-host Broken Arrow outlasted Tecumseh 18-16. Tecumseh 12, Muskogee 2. Blakeley Sanchez and Serenity Jacoway each finished 2-for-3 from the plate...
DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth native Cody Carlson helped his team win the 2022 Bulgarian Cup. The Duluth East alum began his college career at Concordia-St. Paul before transferring to Weber State for the past two seasons. He left the program to sign with a Serbian team two months ago and made his way to Bulgaria afterwards.
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School softball team has played six games this season, and the Silver Streaks were handed defeats. Bri Gardner, Galesburg's coach, is optimistic things will turnaround. The Streaks have made progress at the dish. Galesburg's pitchers have struggled a bit with being consistent. As the season progresses, the Streaks should improve.
Comments / 0