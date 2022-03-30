Bears Win Home Opener, Lose in Van Buren

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth native Cody Carlson helped his team win the 2022 Bulgarian Cup. The Duluth East alum began his college career at Concordia-St. Paul before transferring to Weber State for the past two seasons. He left the program to sign with a Serbian team two months ago and made his way to Bulgaria afterwards.

