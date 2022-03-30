Blue Air Training Corp. and Top Aces Corp. announce groundbreaking business combination - expanding service offering to military customers worldwide
LAS VEGAS and MESA, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Air Training Corp. (Blue Air) and Top Aces Corp., today announced the completion of an industry changing business combination. Customers for both companies will now benefit from Blue Air's best-in-class Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training expertise, and the capabilities...www.ontownmedia.com
