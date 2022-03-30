Colman Domingo on Waking Up to Phone Call From Oprah Winfrey

Good news sounds even better coming from Oprah Winfrey .

In February, the icon made surprise video calls to several actors to let them know they’d been cast in the musical version of The Color Purple — including Danielle Brooks, who broke down in tears . Winfrey, who appeared in the 1985 film and is producing the new iteration alongside Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, also called Colman Domingo .

The latter told THR at the recent Spirit Awards that he literally had to pinch himself: “She called me while I was taking a nap,” he recalled at the event, where he was nominated for his work in Zola . “I woke up and was like, who’s calling me? It was Oprah.”

Hollywood has been calling Domingo a lot lately, too. In addition to The Color Purple , his run as of late includes Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Candyman, Euphoria , his long run on Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming Rustin . “At 52 years old, I do recognize that it finally feels like an incredible moment for me in my career where people have taken notice of what I actually do,” he explained of the experience. “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding in corners, but I think the jig is up. I can walk into rooms and people know exactly who I am, and I don’t have to prove myself so much anymore; my body of work stands for itself.”

That body expands to the stage once again as Austin’s Ground Floor Theatre recently announced the cast for his play Dot , which he wrote and will be directed by Lisa B. Thompson. In conjunction with news of the play’s cast, Domingo said, “Lisa and her personal journey have also been a key inspiration for a few of the themes of this play, which centers on a family’s darkly comedic struggle with a parent’s health issue and how it affects the whole family. I think audiences in one of my favorite cities are in for a real treat .”

