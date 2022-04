UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has called out Neil Magny as his pursuit of the title at 170 pounds continues. There are plenty of prospects in the UFC who have been dubbed future stars and potentially even future champions – but few are quite as exciting as Shavkat Rakhmonov. The 15-0 fighter, who has been compared by many to Khamzat Chimaev, is 3-0 in the promotion with impressive wins over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres and Carlston Harris to his name.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO