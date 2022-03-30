ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern lights could glow over US Wednesday into Thursday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katelyn Stark, Jeremy Tanner, Adam Epstein
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F1gf_0euWpZJt00

( KTXL ) — Parts of the United States could be in for a dazzling view of the northern lights Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The light show, also called the aurora borealis, will likely be visible from states along the northern border, but may also be seen from further south, in states such as Pennsylvania, Oregon, Utah and Missouri.

To thank for the celestial spectacle are two solar eruptions from a single sunspot, which released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection .

Astronomers discover farthest star yet

The charged particles combined to form a more powerful geomagnetic storm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, once these particles meet Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday night, the result will be a G3 geomagnetic storm. G3 storms are categorized as strong and often result in mid-latitude auroras.

Geomagnetic storms, like hurricanes, are ranked on a 1-5 scale of severity with 5 being the strongest.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic activity will be highest from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. PDT Thursday. Clear, dark skies are best for viewing an aurora , the University of Alaska Fairbanks says.

G3 storms have the potential to require voltage corrections, create GPS issues and disrupt satellites.

In February, a geomagnetic storm knocked 40 SpaceX satellites out of orbit.

The storms are also a potential worry for airlines, which will have to monitor radiation levels and potentially reroute planes .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know to see the Northern Lights

There are few natural phenomena that capture the imagination quite like the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. The undulating waves of color have fascinated humans for thousands of years. But what exactly are the Northern Lights and how can travelers witness this awe-inspiring phenomenon for themselves?. What are the Northern...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Alarming heat waves hit Arctic and Antarctica at the same time

Both of Earth's polar regions recently experienced unprecedented simultaneous heat waves that caused temperatures to briefly skyrocket to never-before-seen heights in some areas. While experts say such extreme temperatures cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the unusual phenomenon is nonetheless "dramatic" and "alarming." In Antarctica on Friday (March 18),...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Satellites#Solar Storm#Earth#Ktxl
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
WGNtv.com

Are Northern Lights visible from Chicago?

I remember seeing the aurora borealis in Chicago in the late 60s or early 70s. My wife says we are too far south to see them. Are the northern lights ever visible here?. They are, but, on average, the northern lights are only visible in Chicago about once every two years. When they do occur, they are hard to see, a result of urban sprawl and light pollution. Away from the city, in dark rural areas, they might be visible a few times each year. They have been sighted in all 50 states and as far south as northern Mexico, but it’s far north where the frequency of auroral displays increases dramatically, peaking with as many as 100 annual sightings in Alaska and northern Canada. Autumn and winter are the most common times for viewing the aurora borealis as the period of darkness increases from its summertime minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Northern lights alert Sunday night, March 13

DULUTH — As I write, a blast of particles from the sun has already buffeted Earth's magnetic domain. Predicted to arrive this evening, the material from a March 10 coronal mass ejection instead showed up early, sparking a spectacular aurora display over Alaska this morning. With a bit of luck, the auroras will continue into the night, when skywatchers in the northern states will get their chance. The latest space weather forecast predicts minor to moderate storming from nightfall Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday morning Central Daylight Time.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

At least 17 Solar Eruptions Occurred This Week, Solar Storm to Hit Earth on Thursday

At least 17 solar eruptions from a sunspot on the Sun have blasted into space in recent days and may reach Earth as moderate geomagnetic storms by Thursday. The sun eruptions originated from an overactive sunspot called AR2975, firing off flares since Monday (March 28). The stellar event may also cause some moderate sky storms on Earth, Space.com reported.
ASTRONOMY
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy