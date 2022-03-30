ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Brown gushes about playing for Bill Belichick

By Nick Fitzy Stevens
 1 day ago

Trent Brown is a big man. A very big man. That doesn’t necessarily mean he speaks with a big voice or offers big praise, but when it comes to his team, his quarterback and the game of football that sure is the case.

Appearing on the latest episode of the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast , Brown dished on a few topics near and dear to himself and his career, much of which would be of interest to Pats fans always clamoring for insight into their favorite team, or players they don’t hear from too often. Brown is a massive human being (“6-foot-9, 370” he says), yet seems soft spoken at times. But when it comes to the relaxing format of an irreverent podcast he seemed very comfortable sharing some insight.

No secret has ever been made by Brown about loving his time playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. “That’s one of the things I love most about New England. They always pretty much let me be me. Let me play my game, as long as it’s within the system.”

He has always been vocal about his relationship with (now retired) legendary Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, calling him “The best.”, citing his attention to detail and “love he has for the guys in his room” as reasons Brown played his best for Scar. “The best kinda coaching is tough love, the guy that has your back.”

When it comes to his quarterback, Brown admits he had no idea on the pod that Mac Jones’ middle name was McCorkle, “Mac 10, that’s what I call him”.

Brown said appreciates Mac’s work ethic and his ability to be vocal in the huddle despite having been a rookie in 2021. “If you’re the quarterback of the team, you’re the leader of the locker room, for sure. No matter what your age may say, you gotta handle your business accordingly.”

Seems the feelings are mutual, as Jones didn’t hesitate to share his enthusiasm for Brown’s return after the big tackle signed his two year $22 million extension recently.

Brown jokes of his time in 2018 at left tackle playing with Tom Brady that it was surreal being in the huddle with The GOAT. “I ain’t gonna lie to you. That whole entire season I looked across the huddle and was like, ‘F**k, that’s Tom!’ “

As far as other matters, Brown said he still carries a chip on his shoulder for falling all the way to the seventh round in the draft, calls Cameron Wake the strongest player he ever had to block, respects his rivalry with Buffalo’s Von Miller (“Real recognize real.”) and cites “being able to move grown men against their will” as a major reason he continues to love the game of football.

2022 will represent Brown’s third season in Foxborough and eighth in the league. He’s a difference maker when on the field, both in pass protection (Brown allowed one sack in 2021) and especially in the run game, where the addition of Brown added over a yard per carry in 2021.

Given the transition on the offensive line and improvements teams in the AFC East and AFC overall have undergone this offseason, the Patriots will once again need Brown to use his God given size and let his love of game and team do the talking on the field this season.

