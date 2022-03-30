ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews plan overnight repairs on I-80 beginning in April

By Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

For several weeks, crews will shut down lanes of Interstate 80 between the U.S....

www.kpvi.com

News4Jax.com

Repairs to I-95 bridge at Hendricks Ave. to begin this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews will soon start repairing the Interstate 95 bridge over Hendricks Avenue. Permanent fixes are on the way after debris smothered Hendricks Avenue earlier this month. On Sunday, News4JAX learned a driver had a forklift on his truck while driving under the overpass. It didn’t clear...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
State
Nebraska State
KGAB AM 650

Work to Replace Beat-Up I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne to Begin Friday

A project to replace the S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, March 18, weather permitting. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. "The new bridge...
CHEYENNE, WY
WLFI.com

I-65 Construction scheduled to begin April 1 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced it will start road work I-65 in April. According to a released statement, starting on or after April 1, crews will begin Phase 1, which is expected to last through August of this year and spans from the Wabash River Bridge through the S.R. 43 interchange. Drivers should be aware of impacts to traffic that include.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTVQ

Pothole repairs scheduled for Fayette County beginning Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising drivers about upcoming pothole repairs scheduled in Fayette County. According to KYTC, repairs will take place on New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Repairs on New Circle Road will take place between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 0.00) and Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (mile point 6.336), as well as between Woodhill Drive (mile point 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 19.280).
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
CBS19

Crews work to repair gas line leak in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid FM 2199 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a natural gas line late Wednesday night. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck an active natural gas line around...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Traffic
Fox17

2-year project to rebuild I-196 in Ottawa County begins in mid-April

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The previously announced reconstruction of I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland is will take two years to complete, according to the latest word from the Michigan Department of Transportation. A public meeting will be held to provide answers to any questions about the project:. Tuesday, March 29.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WCBD Count on 2

Crews working to repair natural gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. The leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. at a construction site near 495 Meeting Street in the area of the I-26 off-ramp. Officials with Dominion Energy told News 2 that a third-party contractor who was doing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair service line break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews are working on a service line break in Fort Lauderdale. Two westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard, just west of Bayview Drive, are closed and will remain closed until repairs are completed. There will not be any water service interruptions during the repairs. Copyright...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
10NEWS

Crews repair water main following car crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rescue crews were able to repair a water main that was struck by a car at a St. Petersburg intersection Friday afternoon. According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 2 p.m., units were sent to the intersection of N 34 Str. and S 24 Ave. When they arrived, crews say they discovered an SUV had struck a large blue water valve that was protruding from the ground.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

