Crews plan overnight repairs on I-80 beginning in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising drivers about upcoming pothole repairs scheduled in Fayette County. According to KYTC, repairs will take place on New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Repairs on New Circle Road will take place between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 0.00) and Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (mile point 6.336), as well as between Woodhill Drive (mile point 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 19.280).
