ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa startup wins $50k in cash and prizes from pitch competition

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Caldwell experienced the frustrations of securing space at events to sell her gourmet popcorn, and like any successful entrepreneur she wanted to fix the problem. Caldwell founded fayVen, which is like the home-sharing platform Airbnb but for vendors and venues. The Tampa-based startup connects all parties in an online marketplace....

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa man wins $5M from scratch-off he bought in St. Pete

March 22, 2022 - Stevyn Bartlette won the $5 million top prize on a $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from a ticket he purchased from the St. Petersburg Publix store at 3030 54th Ave. South. Barlette chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million, according to the Florida Lottery. Publix will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Fintech startup opens hub in Tampa, ‘the next Austin’

A Minneapolis-based tech firm, known for its workforce payment platform, has opened its Tampa hub this month after just closing multiple funding rounds. Branch, which provides on-demand digital payments for companies, has opened its Tampa office inside the Industrious Ybor co-working space – making it Branch’s first office to open outside of its headquarters.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa dancer performs with New York company at Straz this week

Tampa’s Tatiana Melendez is in her third season as a principal dancer with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, an acclaimed, boundary-stretching New York company. “Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time,” Dwight Rhoden, Complexions’ co-artistic director and resident choreographer, told Pointe magazine. “She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
WSVN-TV

Miami Shores man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores man won big from a Gold Rush scratch-off ticket. Camilo Pulley, 25, won a $1 million prize from a $20 scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment. He walked away with $795,000. Florida Lottery officials said...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Smallest home for sale in Tampa Bay lists for $475,000

March 26, 2022 - The smallest home for sale in the entire Tampa Bay region is currently on the market for $475,000. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Madeira Beach offers just 570 square feet of living space. While roughly the size of a two-car garage, the cottage is near the beach and sits on a 4,000 square-foot lot. With demand for housing continuing to outpace supply, the average listing price for homes in Pinellas County is just over $400,000.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Channel 3000

Local entrepreneur Otehlia Cassidy wins grand prize on ‘Project Pitch-It’

Otehlia Cassidy, who is the owner of Madison Eats Food Tours and runs the Instagram account Otehlia Travels, won the $10,000 grand prize on “Project Pitch It,” a “Shark Tank”-style program that features Wisconsin-based entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to local moguls. Cassidy expanded her business after...
MADISON, WI
stpetecatalyst.com

At Emerge 2022, Tampa Bay tech leaders talk trends to watch

Dozens of young professionals representing the next generation of Tampa Bay’s technology leaders filled Embarc Collective’s event space Thursday night to hear what three of the leading voices in the region’s tech scene believe are rising trends to watch in 2022. Presented by Tampa Bay Tech’s Emerging...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fayven#Bloomberg#Outpost Ventures
stpetecatalyst.com

Ybor’s Meatyard project draws inspiration from Warehouse Arts District

The vision of converting 12,000 square feet of warehouse space into galleries and art studios is part of developer Darryl Shaw’s bolder vision for Ybor City. The concept called Meatyard, named in honor of Jerry Meatyard, a former Ybor artist and professor at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus, entails developing 56 affordable artist studios and roughly 2,800 square feet of gallery and exhibition space at 1728 E. Second Ave.
VISUAL ART
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete startup offers innovative financial academy

At Wednesday’s 1 Million Cups event, hosted by Thrive DTSP, a panel of local business leaders heard how the founder of St. Petersburg startup Tech & Flow hopes to inspire a culture of financial success for young professionals through an online academy and, upon completion, an innovative mobile app.
INTERNET
stpetecatalyst.com

Will affordable artist studios boost traffic at Tyrone Square Mall?

Tyrone Square Mall will officially turn 50 in October. And while it’s not a ghost town, exactly, the amount of retail shops, as well as the number of circulating customers, has dwindled significantly from the 1970s and ‘80s, when shopping was a nearly everyday activity, and “hanging out” at the mall was a rite of passage for St. Petersburg teens.
VISUAL ART
stpetecatalyst.com

DoubleLine creates two ETFs

DoubleLine, which recently opened a Tampa office, is creating two exchange-traded funds. The two ETFs will be DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSE: DBND) and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSE: DCPE). The EFTs will be managed from DoubleLine's Tampa office and are scheduled to start trading on the NYSE Arca on April 5, according to a news release. "As a steward of our clients' investment capital, DoubleLine has diversified its distribution channels to match the preferences of investors and their intermediaries," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said. "Actively managed ETFs are no longer a niche option among '40 Act funds. In fact, active ETFs are well on their way to becoming a mainstay for many investors and advisors. We have formed the DoubleLine ETF Trust to serve them with a suite of actively managed ETFs, starting with DBND and DCPE." Gundlach and Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman will hold a webcast on the two funds at 4:15 p.m. on April 26. Click here to register for the webcast.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
stpetecatalyst.com

Tech firm helps launch STEM-focused lab in elementary school

St. Pete virtual reality firm 3D Cloud by Marxent has partnered with the Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary School to open a STEM lab. Marxent donated $5,000 to help the magnet school at 1200 37th St. S. build its first STEM lab – now called the Marxent Fab Lab, which focuses on science and technology.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

Hiring Tips: How to Pitch to a Potential Startup Founding Team Member

In the last few weeks I've talked to over 10 early-stage startups, ranging from 4 to 10 employees. This startups were all hiring their founding team — early engineers, designers and managers. Each one of these startups made a series of mistakes when pitching to me — a potentially fatal mistake in the current hiring market. In this article I'll explain what they did wrong, and how I think you could learn from the mistakes they made.
ECONOMY
stpetecatalyst.com

Vū Technologies expands to Orlando

March 26, 2022 - Tampa-based startup Vū Technologies, which claims to be North America’s fastest-growing network of virtual production studios for the film, announced plans for its fourth and newest studio in Orlando. The 32,000-square-foot studio will host the largest LED volume in the Vū studio within the network with three on-site stages. Vū Technologies uses LED, robotics and camera tracking technology that allows filmmakers to shoot photo-realistic virtual environments in the studio instead of traveling on location, saving both cost and time. Vu’s new Orlando studio location is just miles away from Disney and Universal Studios, which are two of the region’s largest producers of film and video content. Vū Technologies recently opened its 16,000-square-foot studio in Nashville. In late February, it opened a 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas campus. By the end of the year, the company plans to add campuses in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and other metros. The startup company recently raised $17 million in a seed round through investments from ADX Labs, Topmark Partners, and Angel investment syndicates from Orlando, Tampa and Texas.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach resort sells in $170M deal

The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach resort, owned by Tampa serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel, has sold in a $170 million deal. The resort, which opened in 2017, is the largest development on Clearwater Beach. The resort is split into two 15-story towers overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. “I...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy