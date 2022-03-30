Tampa startup wins $50k in cash and prizes from pitch competition

DoubleLine, which recently opened a Tampa office, is creating two exchange-traded funds. The two ETFs will be DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSE: DBND) and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSE: DCPE). The EFTs will be managed from DoubleLine's Tampa office and are scheduled to start trading on the NYSE Arca on April 5, according to a news release. "As a steward of our clients' investment capital, DoubleLine has diversified its distribution channels to match the preferences of investors and their intermediaries," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said. "Actively managed ETFs are no longer a niche option among '40 Act funds. In fact, active ETFs are well on their way to becoming a mainstay for many investors and advisors. We have formed the DoubleLine ETF Trust to serve them with a suite of actively managed ETFs, starting with DBND and DCPE." Gundlach and Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman will hold a webcast on the two funds at 4:15 p.m. on April 26. Click here to register for the webcast.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO