Tampa startup wins $50k in cash and prizes from pitch competition

March 26, 2022 - Tampa-based startup Vū Technologies, which claims to be North America’s fastest-growing network of virtual production studios for the film, announced plans for its fourth and newest studio in Orlando. The 32,000-square-foot studio will host the largest LED volume in the Vū studio within the network with three on-site stages. Vū Technologies uses LED, robotics and camera tracking technology that allows filmmakers to shoot photo-realistic virtual environments in the studio instead of traveling on location, saving both cost and time. Vu’s new Orlando studio location is just miles away from Disney and Universal Studios, which are two of the region’s largest producers of film and video content. Vū Technologies recently opened its 16,000-square-foot studio in Nashville. In late February, it opened a 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas campus. By the end of the year, the company plans to add campuses in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and other metros. The startup company recently raised $17 million in a seed round through investments from ADX Labs, Topmark Partners, and Angel investment syndicates from Orlando, Tampa and Texas.
