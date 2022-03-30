ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AIMP Announces ‘Fireside Chat’ with Legal Experts

musicconnection.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) is presenting a ‘fireside chat’ with father and son legal experts, Jay and Todd Cooper on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jay Cooper...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Fireside Sparks the Future of Entertainment With Interactive Content, Creative Ownership

The future of entertainment is interactive, according to the creators of the Fireside app. Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi say that more and more, audience members will want to be part of the live content they are watching, and Fireside helps content creators do just that. They can create a live audience Q&A, facilitate a discussion, and more, all with the click of a button in the app. Creators also have full control of how they distribute and monetize each piece of content they create. Fatemi, CEO & Co-Founder of Fireside, joins Cheddar to discuss the app's interactive content features, what users and creators can get out of the app, plans for NFT and other virtual products, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Week

Who benefits most as NFTs become more 'real'?

Since they emerged into the public consciousness last year, the joke about NFTs — unique or non-fungible tokens, mostly in the form of digital art — has been that buying one gets you nothing but an easily right-clickable jpg. Spending money on an NFT seems like paying to "adopt" a panda or name a star in the sky: more the feeling of ownership than anything real. But that is changing fast.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Read These ‘Bridgerton’ Books While Waiting for Season 3 to Stream on Netflix

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the biggest surprises of the 2020-21 streaming season was Bridgerton, the Regency-era series that was equal parts scandalous Shondaland drama as it was love letter to the entire bodice-ripper genre of fiction. Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of historical romance novels, the second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix show has returned to cover the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the battle of wits (and whirlwind...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
ARTnews

In Sign of Booming Art Market, Top Advisory Firms Form Global Alliance

Click here to read the full article. As the art market heats up ahead of the May auctions, two top advisory firms today announced a new global alliance. The Fine Art Fund, the 20-year-old London-based investment and advisory firm, and Schwartzman&, a multifaceted advisory business started two years ago by veteran art adviser Allan Schwartzman, will work together on multiple aspects of their dealings. Fine Art Fund founder Philip Hoffman, a former Christie’s executive, sees the relationship as one that will allow the two firms to offer added value to the world’s top collectors. “We will be working on big agency sales together,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
protocol.com

Justin Kan wants to take NFT gaming — and Solana — mainstream

Solana is trying to break out into the mainstream. It needs a killer app. Could NFT gaming make it happen?. Justin Kan, who co-founded game-streaming startup Twitch and sold it to Amazon for $970 million, could help. He now runs Fractal, a curated NFT gaming marketplace for gamers to buy and sell items for these games. He’s betting on Solana, an up-and-coming blockchain protocol that claims faster transactions and lower costs than Ethereum.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

BoxedUp brings the sharing economy to high-end video production

The company’s model works by aggregating listings from individual owners, local rental shops and manufacturers, giving content creators access to equipment, and owners a national platform to earn money on gear. For now, the company focuses on the U.S. only, but the investment will enable an upgrade of fulfillment capabilities, enabling BoxedUp to offer same-day delivery in key markets.
TECHNOLOGY
Billboard

Superfly Co-Founder Sues Former Partners After Firing Last Year

Superfly, one of the most successful independent live entertainment companies in North America, quietly fired its co-founder Jonathan Mayers seven months ago, according to legal filings reviewed by Billboard. Mayers is now suing his longtime partners for allegedly lowballing him during settlement talks, with a lawsuit claiming misrepresentation, breach and fraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Cooper
BBC

Bringing raves back to life through VR

During the 1980s, a cultural movement spread across the country with the arrival of acid house. By the early 90s, raves were huge events with thousands of people. Now a new virtual reality experience taking visitors on a journey back to the time of glowsticks and whistles has opened as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's stint as UK City of Culture.
ENTERTAINMENT
TIME

How TIME Chose the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping our future? That’s the question at the heart of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, an annual list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble it, TIME solicits nominations across sectors including health care , entertainment , technology , and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.
BUSINESS
WWD

Rosenthal & Rosenthal Promotes One of Its Own

Click here to read the full article. Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. has promoted Cassie Rosenthal to chief marketing officer, becoming the first woman in the company’s 84-year history to join the C-suite.  Rosenthal, while adding the cmo title, continues as executive vice president managing business development strategy and marketing efforts. Since joining her family’s business in 2012, she has led the efforts to elevate the firm’s branding by transforming its website, content and messaging, advertising, social media, and public relations. She has also worked to diversify the firm’s target client-base, and most recently was instrumental in developing and launching Pipeline, the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aimp#Music Industry#Fireside Chat#Legal Experts
Digital Trends

The most influential women in tech history

Tech is a notoriously male-dominated space. According to a recent Statista survey, more than 90% of software developers identified as male as of 2021, and fewer than 6% identified as female. But don’t let these disheartening stats fool you. Despite being underrepresented in STEM professions, women have made some massive contributions to technology over the years.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy