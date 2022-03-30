ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Happy Camper Wrigleyville donating all sales to family of Hermilo Beltran, staffer shot and killed

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwFv6_0euWhQ5g00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Camper Wrigleyville is donating all of its sales to the family of Hermilo Beltran, an employee who was shot and killed in the alley behind the Lakeview restaurant over the weekend.

Happy Camper, 3458 N. Clark St., posted to Instagram that all its sales Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be donated to support Beltran's wife and two daughters via a GoFundMe . The restaurant invited "friends, regulars, and members of the community" to come dine there and help Beltran's family.

"The entire Happy Camper Family mourns the loss of Hermilo Beltran to this senseless act of violence," Happy Camper wrote. "He was a valued member of our team and we are heartbroken for his family and friends."

Beltran , 47, was a father to two girls – ages 16 and 9. He was shot three times at 10:15 p.m. Sunday as he reported to work at the Happy Camper Wrigleyville.

The attack happened in the alley behind the business.

Beltran's family said officers told them it was possibly a robbery gone bad. Beltran's wallet was stolen, and his phone was left behind.

"He was working to put his little girls into a better life," said Sam Sanchez, owner of Moe's Cantina, at 3518 N. Clark St. near Beltran's workplace. "If you work late nights, you're always worried about how you're going to go home."

Business leaders in the area said worker safety has always been a concern, and some have spent thousands of dollars on private security.

Now, they are hoping city and state lawmakers spend time on overall crime – not just in the Lakeview area, but across the city.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of slain Palos Hills Marine to sue Boston bar where he was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered U.S. Marine from Palos Hills plans to file a lawsuit against the Boston bar where he was stabbed to death last weekend.The family of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez announced their plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit just one day before the wake for the veteran who was slain while visiting friends in Boston.On Saturday, Martinez and his friends left the Sons of Boston bar, and when they tried to go back inside, they got in an argument with the bouncer, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama.They walked away from the bar, but Larrama followed them.Police have...
PALOS HILLS, IL
CBS Chicago

Business leaders, police discuss safety in Lakeview with man's murder in mind

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was murdered in an alley in the busy commercial district barely a block from Wrigley Field over the weekend, and it remains on the minds of people in the area. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, business owners joined a meeting with police at the Town Hall (19th) District station Tuesday afternoon. Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) was present at the meeting, which had been planned for some time to discuss safety heading into the summer season. Sunday's murder has only heightened the concern. Hermilio Beltran, 47, was a husband and a father...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed in alley on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed in an alley in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the 47-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wound to the chest and armpit. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Happy Camper#Robbery#Private Security#Moe S Cantina
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after Belmont Cragin carjacking attempt

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The man was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy