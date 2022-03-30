Happy Camper Wrigleyville donating all sales to family of Hermilo Beltran, staffer shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Camper Wrigleyville is donating all of its sales to the family of Hermilo Beltran, an employee who was shot and killed in the alley behind the Lakeview restaurant over the weekend.

Happy Camper, 3458 N. Clark St., posted to Instagram that all its sales Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be donated to support Beltran's wife and two daughters via a GoFundMe . The restaurant invited "friends, regulars, and members of the community" to come dine there and help Beltran's family.

"The entire Happy Camper Family mourns the loss of Hermilo Beltran to this senseless act of violence," Happy Camper wrote. "He was a valued member of our team and we are heartbroken for his family and friends."

Beltran , 47, was a father to two girls – ages 16 and 9. He was shot three times at 10:15 p.m. Sunday as he reported to work at the Happy Camper Wrigleyville.

The attack happened in the alley behind the business.

Beltran's family said officers told them it was possibly a robbery gone bad. Beltran's wallet was stolen, and his phone was left behind.

"He was working to put his little girls into a better life," said Sam Sanchez, owner of Moe's Cantina, at 3518 N. Clark St. near Beltran's workplace. "If you work late nights, you're always worried about how you're going to go home."

Business leaders in the area said worker safety has always been a concern, and some have spent thousands of dollars on private security.

Now, they are hoping city and state lawmakers spend time on overall crime – not just in the Lakeview area, but across the city.