Legislature to consider $34.9 million bid from LeChase Construction for new Genesee County jail project

The Genesee County Legislature, at a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 4:30 this afternoon, is expected to accept a bid of nearly $35 million from LeChase Construction Services, LLC, of Rochester, as the general contractor for the $70 million Jail Construction Project near County Building 2 on West Main Street Road.

Resolutions released moments ago by the legislative office reveals six low bids up for consideration, topped by the LeChase bid of $34,980,000.

Other bids are as follows: