ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batavian

Legislature to consider $34.9 million bid from LeChase Construction for new Genesee County jail project

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 1 day ago

The Genesee County Legislature, at a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 4:30 this afternoon, is expected to accept a bid of nearly $35 million from LeChase Construction Services, LLC, of Rochester, as the general contractor for the $70 million Jail Construction Project near County Building 2 on West Main Street Road.

Resolutions released moments ago by the legislative office reveals six low bids up for consideration, topped by the LeChase bid of $34,980,000.

Other bids are as follows:

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

State Legislature approves $9.5 million for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County could be getting a good chunk of change from the state’s $112 billion budget bill. Jackson County officials requested three projects be included in the state budget at the end of 2021. In a recent news release from Senator George Gainer, he says two of the county’s requests made the cut.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. jail takes opening construction bids

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The expansion of the Knox County jail took another step forward Wednesday after opening construction bids were heard in a special meeting. Officials from Garmong Construction Service will take the bids heard in the meeting and will make a recommendation for county commissioners to discuss at their next meeting. No official […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#County Jail#A Committee Of The Whole#Llc
WTHI

Vermillion County gets $1.4 million for bridge construction

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vermillion County has been given a $1,400,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. In total, INDOT gave out $162,000,000 to communities around the state. This money can be used to improve roads, bridges and help pedestrian access. Vermillion County Commissioner R.J. Dunavan said...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
US 103.1

Two Year Road Construction Project in Oakland County Starts This Week

A major construction project is getting underway this week in Oakland County. The Interstate 96 Flex Route project is so massive, it will take two years to complete. The construction won't actually start until Monday, March 21. However, starting today you can expect shoulder closures on both eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696/M-5. This will allow for crews to remove trees and brush along the roadways.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial projects filed in Travis County for new construction, renovation

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our weekly commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed recently in Travis County under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
WTOV 9

Area counties will benefit from new broadband expansion projects in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced new broadband expansion projects that will make affordable, high-speed internet available to nearly 100,000 households in Ohio that currently don't have access to reliable internet connectivity. The Broadband Expansion Authority authorized BroadbandOhio to award more than...
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Clay County considers new jail, law enforcement center

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Due to being an outdated facility, Clay County is considering a long overdue jail project. Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said the current jail is so outdated that it no longer houses inmates long-term due to the facility’s conditions. “Now we run our jail...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
New Britain Herald

New Britain will utilize millions of dollars from unused bonds for new city improvement projects

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will utilize millions of dollars for new city improvement projects, after reappropriating unused bond funding from completed projects. In a special meeting Wednesday, the city’s Common Council voted to use the sum of $26,950,000 to be appropriated for the cost of various capital improvements for the city. The decision was made after the council voted to close out completed capital projects and de-authorize any related unused bond authorizations. The money from the unused bonds, in part, will be appropriated for new projects.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
203
Followers
160
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy