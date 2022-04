When merge? This question is being asked with increased frequency and intensity as the developers of the Ethereum clients and testnets are getting closer to The Merge by the day. To this point, the testnet Kiln was launched just two days ago, and developers have now successfully completed a transition from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the looming proof-of-work mechanism that the real Ethereum mainnet will merge to sometime this year.

COMPUTERS ・ 16 DAYS AGO