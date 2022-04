Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final Duke-North Carolina game on Saturday, seeking to improve on his all-time record of 50-47 vs. the rival Tar Heels. One of the biggest storylines from the Final Four is the first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting between Duke and North Carolina. The matchup is filled with storylines, including the potential of seeing the Tar Heels end Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career with a loss just weeks after ruining Coach K’s final home game with a 94-81 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO