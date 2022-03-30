ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollarama Will 'Gradually Roll Out' Products That Cost Up To $5 This Year

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian value retailer Dollarama is planning to "gradually roll out" products that cost up to $5 across the country this year. The company reported its financial results on March 30 for the fourth quarter and the 2022 fiscal year that ended on January 30, with a look ahead at what's to...

www.narcity.com

Reuters

H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) said on Thursday it would need to raise prices this year as it reported a December-February profit sharply below expectations amid high raw material and transportation costs. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer swung to a pretax profit of 282 million crowns ($30.5...
protocol.com

You know it's bad out there when Apple cuts iPhone production

The effects of the war in Ukraine and inflation i the U.S. have been most clearly seen in the high gas prices. But now the ramifications are reportedly even being felt at Apple: According to Nikkei Asia, the company is cutting its production orders for the new iPhone SE by 20% next quarter and is also slashing AirPods orders by 10 million for 2022.
BBC

Cost of living: 'Prices go up and nothing extra is coming in'

Cost of living increases are hitting families across Britain in different ways. The BBC talked to families in Heanor, in Derbyshire, who are feeling the pinch. "At the minute, we are having to really cut back and just have the basics," said Kerry Oxley, an accountant who works in Derby, who said she has noticed a dramatic rise in her family's bills over the past few months.
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
The Independent

Voices: You need money to cut your cost of living – many don’t have that option

Rishi Sunak is the richest MP in the House of Commons. It is worth bearing that in mind in the context of how he treats the poorest people in the country whose finances he oversees.The latest figures suggest those finances are in better shape than anyone expected. That gives him room for manoeuvre as he faces his biggest crisis: inflation, ie. the cost of living crisis it has created. The official rate of inflation is big and ugly enough, but, as my colleague Hamish McCrae explained this week, it is possible to reduce its impact.Your own personal rate of inflation...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Alissa Rose

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
Fatherly

How to Save Money During Inflation: 6 Tips From Financial Pros

Bigger housing payments. Skyrocketing gas prices. Higher costs at the grocery store check-out. Right now, consumers are seemingly getting hammered on all sides by inflation. In February, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 7.9%. The last time we felt price shocks this bad, Ronald Reagan was in his first term and E.T. was playing in movie theaters.
The Independent

Cost of living: Your questions answered on inflation, rising prices and falling wages

Living standards are about to fall at their fastest pace for at least three decades, or perhaps since the 1970s. Economists forecasts seem to get bleaker with alarming frequency.Prices are already rising much faster than wages and things are expected to worsen significantly this year.Many of us will have received alarming letters from energy companies informing us of massive increases. If not, there’s no doubt you will have noticed prices on petrol forecourts hitting record levels.Pricier fuel means extra costs for businesses which will soon be passed on to consumers. Russia's war in Ukraine is having an impact well beyond...
Reuters

Bentley to roll out one electric car annually for five years from 2025

March 15 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Bentley unveiled plans on Tuesday to build a new electric model annually for five years from 2025 after its annual profit skyrocketed, as the British firm builds on parent Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) push to broaden electric offerings. Crewe, England-based Bentley posted a profit of 389...
Reuters

Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp. The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and benefit more than 900...
Cheddar News

U.S. Job Openings, Quitting at Near-Record High in February

Job openings hovered at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. There were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January's figure and just below December's record of 11.4 million, the Labor Department...
Axios

Inflation reached new 40-year high in February

Inflation continued surging in February, according to new government data. Driving the news: Prices for the goods and services Americans consume rose 6.4% in the 12 months ended in February, according to new government data, the highest since 1982 and up from 6% in January. The personal consumption expenditures price...
