ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Scientists find PFAS in food-packaging products commonly used for takeout

By Kelly Koopmans, KOMO News Reporter
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Think about your most recent takeout food order. Almost all of it probably came wrapped or boxed in one form or another. It’s what is in some of that packaging that is raising concerns. A new investigation from Consumer Reports finds potentially dangerous chemicals in many commonly used food...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Fast-food packaging found to contain cancer-causing ‘forever’ chemicals according to Consumer Reports

According to PennLive, a report recently published by Consumer Reports found that fast-food establishments such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and other fast-food restaurants have toxic “forever” chemicals known as PFAs in the packaging. PennLive reported that PFAs are called “forever” chemicals because they do not naturally...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Fast Food#Consumer Reports#Fast Food Restaurants#Takeout Food#Cr
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

McDonald's, Burger King and Other Major Fast Food Chains Found to Have Dangerous Chemicals in Wrappers

High levels of dangerous chemicals known as PFAS were found in food packaging at several well-known fast-food and fast-casual restaurants and grocery store chains, including Burger King and McDonald's. ABC Omaha reports that in addition to the two competing joints, Nathan's Famous, Cava, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Stop & Shop and Sweetgreen all had products that contained the chemicals in the packaging. The investigative findings were released on Thursday, March 24.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy