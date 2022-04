For thousands of Denison ISD students, successful futures in college, careers and the workplace don’t just happen. They’re carefully planned and orchestrated down to the last detail in a wide variety of programs that provide vital information and guidance for parents and students throughout their school careers. One of them is a program called PEP (short for Pre-Enrollment Planning) that has proved key to helping kids find success in high school, college and beyond. ...

DENISON, TX ・ 12 MINUTES AGO