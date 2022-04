With the NHL one month out from the playoffs, teams are starting to get a bit more of a clear picture of who they might be facing in the first round of the playoffs. For the Minnesota Wild, second place in the Central Division is starting to feel like it is theirs to lose. They likely won’t catch the high-powered Colorado Avalanche for first in the division and, barring any late-season collapse, should be facing whichever team finishes third in the Central.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO