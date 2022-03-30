ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg Police Help Ukranians

rewind1051.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is participating in the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation effort to support Lift Up...

rewind1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department holds an active shooter training seminar

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department held an active shooter seminar Wednesday morning to talk about training for active shooter-type incidents and how to properly prepare for such situations. Several local nonprofit organizations and faith-based institutions attended the seminar to learn how they could prepare if an active...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Beckley Police Department asking for help following shootings

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in addressing a recent rise in local gun violence. According to the police department and Crimestoppers WV, officers have responded to more than a dozen shots-fired incidents since the start of March. Eight incidents involved residences, and more than 200 shots were fired into homes.
BECKLEY, WV
WHSV

Auxillary police program recogized at Harrisonburg City Council

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members of the Harrisonburg Police Department auxiliary program will be recognized. This unique program allows community members to volunteer with the police department. They are fully trained, sworn officers who volunteer their time on the side to help keep the community safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Virginia Law#Ukrainians#U S
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHSV

Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2021, a local business contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department to report a series of suspected counterfeit checks. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating and discovered that counterfeit checks had actually been passed at several local businesses and banks in Harrisonburg. At...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Voice

Two Teenagers Charged With Fatal Prince George’s Mall Shooting: Police

Two teenagers have been charged with the fatal shooting that took place at the Prince George’s Mall last week, authorities said. Both suspects are 16-year-old males from Washington DC are being tried as adults for the murder of 22-year-old Daquan Dockery, Prince George’s Police said. Dockery was identified as the shooting’s victim on Monday, March 28.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours

March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours. The Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center said in a Facebook post that three babies were born within 24 hours at the facility and each father involved works as a firefighter with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDAM-TV

Police asks for help identifying Hattiesburg shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a woman in a recent felony shoplifting incident. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman pictured below stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne on March 12, 2022, around 6:45 p.m. If anyone can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy