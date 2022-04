At the end of last year's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Sam Wilson officially stepped into the role of Captain America, while donning his iconic costume design from the comics. Fans of the series will soon have a chance to own an Xbox controller and quick charging stand based on that design, thanks to Razer. The controller itself is modeled after Sam's suit, while the charger features Captain America's shield. The new Captain America logo can also be found on the battery case. At this time, the controller does not have a confirmed release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO