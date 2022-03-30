ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Couple accused in Indiana barn burnings face more charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A couple accused of torching eight barns last year in a northern Indiana county now face charges alleging that they also set fire to an Amish school in an adjacent county.

Joseph Hershberger, 41, and Sherry Thomas, 32, were charged in December in Elkhart County with eight counts of arson for the barn burnings, the first of which occurred in April 2021. They have both entered not guilty pleas.

Last week, Marshall County authorities charged them with arson for allegedly starting a fire at Rolling Meadow School east of Bremen in May 2021.

Thomas and Hershberger, already in custody for the arsons in Elkhart County, allegedly told Marshall County detectives they broke a window at the school, poured gasoline inside and lit a match, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Some, but not all, of the barns the pair allegedly set on fire belonged to members of the Amish community.

Court documents do not detail their alleged motivations, saying only that Thomas told police that she and Hershberger would “drive around and he would pick out barns to burn.”

Both Hershberger and Thomas have change of plea hearings scheduled for this spring, with Hershberger’s set for April 11. Thomas’ hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

827K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Click10.com

Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday. Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana woman found dead in creek, husband facing murder charge

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
LEBANON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Bremen, IN
City
South Bend, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
Marshall County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
WNDU

UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a homicide. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Roger Street just after midnight on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Parker was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Parker’s family has been notified.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Arson#Northern Indiana#Ap#Amish#Rolling Meadow School#The South Bend Tribune
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Elkhart woman attacked by numerous dogs at hotel in Goshen

A woman is recovering after being attacked by as many as five dogs. Goshen Police were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Lincolnway East around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, on the report of the animal attack. The 35-year-old woman from Elkhart was able to take...
GOSHEN, IN
US News and World Report

Police Arrest 3 in Slaying of Man Found Along Indiana Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man and two women are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man whose body was found in a roadside ditch in rural northeastern Indiana. The 27-year-old man faces a murder charge. The women, ages 34 and 20, face...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in the shooting Saturday night in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Homicide Detectives arrested Dr. Har San, who now faces a preliminary charge of Murder and additional drug related charges. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox17

Neighbor facing charges accused of killing Newaygo Co dogs

NEWAYGO — Charges have been authorized against the man accused of killing two dogs in Newaygo County earlier this month. Chief Trial Attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Donald Brown faces a charge for third-degree killing and torturing of animals. If convicted, Brown may face a...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

827K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy