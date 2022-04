Caitlyn Smith is releasing a brand new single today, “Dreamin’s Free”. From her forthcoming third studio album, High, that’s slated to drop next Friday, she co-wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Lori McKenna about the struggles she experienced in making it in music and how important it’s been to keep her dreams alive: “I spent a good portion of last year searching high and low through my memories and dreams. I did what any songwriter would do: I turned off […] The post Caitlyn Smith Drops Whimsical New Single, “Dreamin’s Free”, From Forthcoming Album ‘High’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO