What is aphasia? And what causes it?

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — On Wednesday, the family of legendary actor Bruce Willis announced on social media that he is "stepping away" from his decades long career following recent health problems. At the center of the "Die Hard" star's retirement is the condition known as aphasia, which his family said...

CBS Boston

What Is Aphasia? Explaining The Language Disorder That’s Affecting Bruce Willis

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of actor Bruce Willis announced Wednesday that the Hollywood star is “stepping away” from his award-winning career because of a recent aphasia diagnosis. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a post on his daughter Rumer’s Instagram account. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” Below, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall...
WebMD

Bruce Willis to Stop Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis will step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects areas of the brain that produce and process language, The New York Times reported. Willis’ ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, made the announcement on her Instagram page, the Times said. Aphasia, results from damage...
MedicineNet.com

Aphasia: Learn About Bruce Willis' Brain Condition

"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting following a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder affecting the part of the brain responsible for language. Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and daughters announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, noting that "he has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Speech-Language Pathologists at Trios Health use play to help children develop language skills

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For parents of children receiving a diagnosis for a developmental disorder, it can seem scary and stressful, but the Speech-Language Pathologist at Trios Health, Hope Zimmerman, who works with all ages, said there are several resources for parents.  Nearly 1 in 12 children ages 3 to 17 have a developmental disorder related to voice, speech, language or swallowing, according...
