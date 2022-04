Oregon Ducks women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves has seen a lot of familiar faces depart his program in the past 24 hours. First it was Nyara Sabally announcing her intention to declare for the WNBA draft. That was followed by three players announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal: Sydney Parrish, Kylee Watson, and Maddie Scherr. While any of those three could return to Oregon, right now it is clear coach Graves will need to turn his attention squarely toward the transfer portal to ensure he once again has a competitive roster in Eugene, after a disappointing 21-22 season. However, Graves’ attention...

