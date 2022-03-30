Renée Fleming to portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

I’m in a constant state of evolution or reinvention, whether it’s with my style, attitude, confidence, or self-acceptance. Since her breakout performance in 1995’s Kids, Sevigny has been a singular force in film, TV, and fashion, appearing in critically acclaimed flicks and prestige hits and collaborating with brands ranging from Opening Ceremony to Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs. During the pandemic, she took on her most transformative role yet when she gave birth to her first child. “That was extremely life-changing,” she says. “I’m still figuring out how to manage work with the baby.” Currently, Sevigny appears in Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville. Based on the 2017 Esquire article of the same name, the series tells the true story of then-17-year-old Michelle Carter’s “texting-suicide case” and the events that led to the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. “It’s very much an American tragedy,” says Sevigny, who portrays Conrad’s mom. For this issue, Sevigny curated a playlist around the theme of reinvention. Along with David Bowie’s “Changes,” she included Orange Juice’s “fun and empowering” track “Rip It Up” and “All Tomorrow’s Parties” by the Velvet Underground and Nico. “I immediately thought of it,” Sevigny says of the last song. “When I was younger and going out to clubs, every night was an opportunity to reinvent myself.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO