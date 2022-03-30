Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

Sponsored Story

This well-recognized and remarkable example of midwestern mission style architecture, 1938 Kenwood Parkway, is within walking distance of Lake of the Isles.

This carefully updated and lovingly maintained home in the heart of Kenwood features beautifully restored quarter sawn oak interior details that must be seen and incredible staircase, ceiling beams, doors with period hardware, paneling, and moldings, as well as century old (but mechanically updated) light fixtures.

The first floor has the foyer, living room with a fireplace, sun room, dining room, updated eat-in kitchen with high end stainless appliances, a screened porch, and a large balcony.

The second floor has the primary bedroom with a full bath, three other bedrooms, and a full hall bath. The mezzanine level and the third floor are light-filled spaces offering flexible uses such as an office, a tv room, a studio, or an exercise room. You choose.

The lower level has the fifth bedroom with a kitchenette and a 3/4 bath, an amusement room, and a laundry room.

The tree-filled lot provides dappled shade in the warm months, and a lovely fenced yard is the perfect place to unwind. Come see and be prepared to be impressed.

