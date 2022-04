Nicki Minaj was eyeing a collaboration with Kanye West's Yeezy brand, but her idea was turned down. During her recent sit-down with Joe Budden, titled A Conversation With Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden, which premiered on the rapper-turned-podcaster's YouTube page on Wednesday (March 9), Nicki revealed that after obtaining a deal with Fendi following her name-drop of the brand on 2018 her track "Chun-Li," the Queens, N.Y. rhymer said she reached out to Ye for a joint brand venture, but was denied out of respect for his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

HIP HOP ・ 21 DAYS AGO