Now open: Akira Back and Rossano’s Pizza in Delray Beach, Cork & Barrel Wine Bar and Tapas in Tamarac

Antonella and Simone DiLuca photographed on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Via Vai Deli Wine Bar in Wilton Manors. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Now open

Mercato Italiano, Boca Raton

This gourmet market just opened in Royal Palm Place. From the same family behind Cosa Duci Homemade Italian Bakery (also in Boca Raton at The Shops at University Park), the retail offshoot offers pastas, olive oils, deli meats, sandwiches (panino), cheeses, ready-to-go dishes and, of course, breads and pastries. “The ladies at the counter are Italian, the products are Italian… the vibe is Italian,” explains Silvia Fausto, who co-owns both businesses with her mother, Giovanna. “We are unique because we offer unique Italian imported items such as guanciale, which is made to make the classic ‘Carbonara’ dish.” There is patio seating where you can enjoy coffee drinks, wine and soft drinks imported from Italy. 501 SE Mizner Blvd. #80, 561-306-8807, Instagram.com/mercatoitalianobocaraton , MercatoItalianoBocaRaton.com .

Alem, Hollywood

This Mediterranean-Turkish restaurant from owners Sabah Doksoz and Rain Sahutoglu opened in March a block west of Young Circle with live music and a menu of cold and warm meze and kebabs under chef Resat Aydin. The restaurant, whose name translates to “all good things” in Turkish, features mixed seafood kofte (balls of minced meat blended with spices), stuffed eggplant dolma and lahmacun, or Turkish pizza topped with ground meat, onions, tomatoes, cheese and spices. 1900 Harrison St.; 954-251-2555, AlemRestaurantBar.com

Cork & Barrel Wine Bar and Tapas, Tamarac

Replacing the old Tamarac Diner is this upscale neighborhood restaurant next to the Paradigm Cinemas movie theater, which opened March 28. Cork & Barrel comes from partners Santese Gatlin, Wendell Robbins, Lakedra Howard and Adrienne Hibbert, and features light bites, flatbreads, charcuterie boards and many varieties of wine and craft beer. 10052 W. McNab Road. Tamarac; CBWineBarandTapas.com

Akira Back, Delray Beach

On March 25, celebrity chef Akira Back opened his eponymous Asian eatery in The Ray hotel in Delray Beach. This is the third eatery at the boutique hotel in the boho-chic Pineapple Grove Arts District. With 18 restaurants restaurants around the world, this will be Back’s first in Florida and Delray Beach’s first Michelin-starred chef. 233 NE Second Ave.; AkiraBackDelray.com .

Rossano’s Pizza, Delray Beach

When Delray Beach pizzamaker Marcelo Rossano lost his vintage pizza camper in a car wreck last spring, the Delray community he served raised over $13,000 to help him buy another one . After spending the past year turning that new trailer into Rossano’s Pizza 2.0, his mobile pizzeria reopened March 28 and is back to slinging 900-degree-fired Neapolitan-style pies. The pizza truck is parked outside Eclectic Eats, a caterer north of downtown Delray Beach. 1731 N. Federal Highway; 561-406-0101, Facebook.com/Rossanospizzas

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Plantation

Tacocraft became the first restaurant to open in the shiny new shopping/restaurant/entertainment/residential/hotel center Plantation Walk on March 18. There are other Tacocrafts in Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and South Miami, but the latest location in Plantation will be the largest and the first to have both indoor and outdoor bars, as well as two patios. The concept is owned by Handcrafted Hospitality and has A-list partners, including gridiron great Dan Marino, radio star Paul Castronovo and restaurateurs Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano and Marc Falsetto. 321 North University Drive. Tacocraft.com .

Addiction Kitchen, Lighthouse Point

Lobster tails, baby back ribs, fried pork chops, penne alla vodka pasta, lemon pepper-seasoned wings, Parmesan-crusted hamburgers and other surf-and-turf comfort food is on the menu at this restaurant, which debuted in March. The kitchen, which is registered to owners Ernso and Dumersie Dorvilus , also features hot subs, rice bowls and six desserts. 2131 NE 48th St., Lighthouse Point; 954-782-4238

Calvin Dumplings, Fort Lauderdale

When Fort Lauderdale’s Calvin Shea started an Instagram dumpling shop with his mother, Shirley, at the height of pandemic quarantines, 80,000 followers fell in love with his tantalizing tapestries of potstickers — and his 80-year-old mom. Now, two years later, the duo have opened this takeout-only restaurant in an unusual place , a commercial kitchen called 1315 Kitchen at Jack & Jill Children’s Center. The shop, which opened this month and accepts pickup orders only, serves six types of dumplings (including pork, chicken, shrimp, shitake mushroom), along with scallion-based dumpling sauces. 1315 Kitchen at Jack & Jill Children’s Center, 1315 W. Broward Blvd.; Instagram.com/CalvinDumplings

Niran’s Kitchen and Sushi Bar, Deerfield Beach

A hub of Laotian cuisine — which is practically nonexistent in South Florida — this restaurant from owner Vatsana Nirandone opened in March on Federal Highway, a block south of East Hillsboro Boulevard. The menu features fried meatballs (with fish sauce and chili dip), larb (a Laotian minced meat salad), stir-fry noodles, curried dishes, fried rice and lettuce wraps such as sakoo yat sai, peanut-stuffed tapioca dumplings with fried garlic. 61 S. Federal Highway; 954-708-2169

The Gringo Empanadas and More, Delray Beach

This takeout-only Tex-Mex eatery opened this month and replaces the old Surf Shack Subs Smoothies & Bowls, which permanently closed last December after struggling with staff shortages. Along with acai and pitaya bowls, the Gringo specializes in seven empanadas stuffed with trendy beef birria, lobster mac and cheese, Buffalo chicken, fajita veggie — and even dulce de leche. 916 SE Fifth Ave.; 561-455-2533, TheGringoDelray.com

Casa Monarca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, Fort Lauderdale

This Mexican restaurant and spirits hub replaces the short-lived TooJay’s Deli along a busy stretch of North Federal Highway. Casa Monarca is owned by Cristian Mejia and four New Hampshire-based partners , and leans on a fusion of trendy Mexican (birria tacos, fried ice cream) and traditional dishes, including molcajetes and chori pollo (layers of chicken, grilled onions and chorizo topped with cheese). 2980 N. Federal Highway; 954-765-6864, CasaMonarcaFL.com

HoneyBelle, Palm Beach Gardens

James Beard Award-semifinalist Lindsay Autry (The Regional in West Palm Beach) brings this all-day Mediterranean-meets-Southern kitchen to PGA National Resort and Spa. Along with wood-fired pizzas and breakfast buffets, entrees include lemon and rosemary-brined fried chicken, butter-poached lobster and trofie pasta, and Berkshire pork chop with stone-ground grits and cider gastrique. Autry’s restaurant joins the recently opened Butcher’s Club steakhouse from Jeremy Ford – another chef with James Beard bona fides – as part of PGA’s $100 million makeover. 400 Ave of the Champions; 561-627-2000, PGAResort.com

Phat Boy Sushi and Kitchen, Davie

The trendy Japanese mini-chain from chef-owner John Maser, which has been on a roll recently, opened its newest location in Davie on March 7, replacing the former Burger 21 on University Drive. The new location will features shoyu ramen bowls, yakitori skewers, katsu sliders, a full-liquor bar with craft cocktails, and sushi staples including toro and Hamachi. 2451 University Drive, Davie; PhatBoySushi.com

Buoy One Seafood, Fort Lauderdale

After a year and change of dishing salty-sweet New England eats out of its distinctive seafood shack on Commercial Boulevard, Buoy Bites picked up anchor and reopened March 15 as the rebranded Buoy One Seafood on North Federal Highway, in the space formerly occupied by Phat Boy Sushi & Kitchen. Buoy One shares its name with founding chef Dave Girard’s seafood markets on Long Island, and Buoy’s menu is filled with fresh catches, clam chowder, clam fritters, clambakes and fish-fry baskets. 4391 N. Federal Highway; BuoyBites.com

Evelyn’s Fort Lauderdale

This eastern Mediterranean restaurant inside the new Four Seasons Hotel & Residencies on Fort Lauderdale beach opened March 3. Named after Evelyn Bartlett of the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, which sits a few blocks from the north side of the resort, service includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Helming the kitchen is Brandon Salomon , formerly the sous chef for celebrity chef Mauro Colagreco of Florie’s restaurant at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.;754-336-3100, FourSeasons.com/fortlauderdale .

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza, multiple locations

Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria chain debuted its latest storefront March 1 inside the former Smoke BBQ space in Boca Raton, less than a month after opening in Pembroke Pines . Mister 01, which began its life in a sign-less, nondescript office building in Miami Beach, specializes in sharable, 13-inch star-shaped pies with a pouch of ricotta in each of the eight points. It’s now experiencing a growth spurt, and will open its next location this spring in Aventura, followed by 401 NE Fourth St. in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village. 555 N. Federal Highway, Suite 5-6, Boca Raton; 786-677-2903, Mister01.com

Hive Bakery and Café, West Palm Beach

High-end breakfasts and lunches are abuzz at this new storefront across the street from the Norton Museum of Art, an offshoot of Palm Beach interior designer Sara McCann’s nearby cluster of Hive home-décor showrooms. The bakery café, which debuted March 8, is helmed by married chefs Jay and Amber Felton, who serve veggie frittatas and smoked salmon, deviled egg salad on grilled sourdough, confections and artisanal breads. 1603 S. Dixie Highway; 561-360-2196, HiveBakeryCafe.com

Subculture Coffee, Boca Raton

This hipsterfied java joint from Palm Beach restaurateur Rodney Mayo (Dada, Respectable Street, Dubliner ) debuted March 3 inside Mizner Park. The 1,150-square-foot café – like its Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Jupiter locations – serves breakfast sandwiches, acai bowls and smoothies. 437 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-430-4341, SubcultureCoffee.com

Blue Steel Pizza, Fort Lauderdale

So named for its blue-steel pans – a necessity for baking authentic Detroit-style pizza – this spot is the latest pizzeria to specialize in square pies . This is Blue Steel’s second location, after owners Brian Costello and Tommy Dinorscio opened their flagship last summer in Bloomfield, N.J. It also feature nine craft cocktails, crispy Coca-Cola barbecue wings and duck confit miso ramen. 2460 E. Commercial Blvd.; BlueSteelPizzaFTL.com

Leaves & Roots Lounge, Fort Lauderdale

Billed as Florida’s “only all-vegan kava and kratom bar,” Leaves & Roots Lounge moved Dec. 13 from its funky-fabulous digs in Flagler Village to roomier digs just off of the up-and-coming NE 13th Street neighborhood . The former location could handle about 35 people while the new space can accommodate about 70. Owner Mark Hershkowitz says, “The new place has a dedicated game room and also an event space in the back, while keeping the same atmosphere and art murals like the old Leaves & Roots Lounge. We also have a pool table [that] the old Leaves & Roots didn’t have.” 1231 NE Ninth Ave.; 954-637-3250 , LeavesAndRootsLounge.com .

Clean Juice, West Palm Beach

This family-run juicery franchise from owners Flavia, Tate and Martin Lehtio opened in late January and offers cold-pressed juices packed with superfood add-ons, along with açaí bowls, smoothies, avocado toasts, wraps, salads and sandwiches. 1900 Okeechobee Blvd.; 561-944-6189, CleanJuice.com

The Hungry Pelican, Deerfield Beach

When owner William Sakowski took over the old Antonio’s Ristorante pizzeria in the Cove Shopping Center, he rebranded – to Cove Pizza – and added this sister barbecue spot at the same storefront. The Pelican, which opened in late February, turns out slow-roasted beef brisket, burnt ends, St. Louis-style pork ribs, Philly-style cheesesteaks and Angus hamburgers. 1636 SE Third Court; 954-573-7454, HungryPelicanFlorida.com

Broad Shoulders Sandwiches, Fort Lauderdale

Chicago native and chef-owner Tom Azar (Emeril Lagasse’s NOLA restaurant) is behind this gourmet sandwich shop and deli steeped in New Orleans flavors, which debuted Feb. 22 in the former Eduardo de San Angel space on Commercial Boulevard. The sandwicherie will feature Reubens with scratch-made corned beef on seeded rye, shrimp po’boys, Italian beef, chicken and andouille gumbo soup and creamy creole coleslaw. 2822 E. Commercial Blvd.; 754-779-7220, BroadShouldersSandwiches.com

Matchbox and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Fort Lauderdale

Two Thompson Hospitality restaurants are opening side-by-side at Society Las Olas along the New River. Big Buns Damn Good Burgers debuted Feb. 24 with 40 indoor and 75 outdoor seats, and offers all types of stacked burgers or burger bowls with side options like fried Brussels sprouts and milkshakes that can be boozy or not. Matchbox, the other restaurant scheduled to open April 4, will take on a larger space with 90 indoor and 124 outdoor seats, serving items like the “ginormous meatball” and “hangover burrito.” 221 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale; eatbigbuns.com , matchboxrestaurants.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, West Palm Beach

Self-described as a “fast-casual taco joint by day” that takes on a loungey vibe by night, this became the fourth location for the concept when it opened last weekend in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach’s party scene on Clematis Street . It is also the largest outpost with two levels, the signature taqueria and lounge on the first floor and a chic cocktail space on the second floor (with a high-end tequila and mezcal menu). 118 S Clematis St.; BodegaTaqueria.com .

Pagoda Kitchen, Delray Beach

Decorated restaurateur Burt Rapoport (Max’s Grille, Deck 84, Prezzo) is behind this new restaurant that opened Feb. 17 at Delray Marketplace. Billed as “home-style Chinese cuisine,” and inspired by the pan-Asian travels of chef Bryan S. Emperor (one of Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in America), the menu features Peking duck, bao buns, glazed Chinese barbecue spare ribs and shaved ribeye with shishito peppers. 14817 Lyons Road, Suite 100; PagodaKitchen.com

North South Grill, Pembroke Pines

Juicy hamburgers smashed to oblivion on brioche buns, Greek gyros, buttermilk chicken tenders, American Wagyu steak hoagies and grilled chicken sandwiches are all on the menu at this comfort-food hangout across the street from C.B. Smith Park. The grill, which opened in late December and is registered to owner Theodore Maniatis , also serves Canadian poutine (albeit with shredded cheese) and salads. 154 S. Flamingo Road; 954-404-8308, NorthSouthGrill.com

Coming soon

Ela Curry Kitchen, Palm Beach Gardens

After two years of global small plates at his Stage Kitchen & Bar, chef Pushkar Marathe (Ghee Indian Kitchen, 3030 Ocean) veers into traditional Indian entrees with Ela Curry Kitchen, opening this May inside the Donald Ross Village plaza. The 65-seater, which Marathe is opening with Stage business partner Andrew Dugard, will serve a la carte Indian street food and thali-style entrees, in which small bowls of chutneys, naan, rice, lentils and protein are served on a large platter. 4650 Donald Ross Road

Kava Jive, Wilton Manors

Billing itself as Wilton Manor’s “elite elixir bar,” Kava Jive will offer a variety of specialty botanically infused teas and, of course, kava when it opens in June. Owners Anthony Kessler and Vincent Russo say that Kava Jive will be “an upscale bar conducive to productivity during the day ... where you can vibe and jive at night.” The space located in the people-magnet Shoppes of Wilton Manors strip mall will feature local art and live entertainment (bands, DJs, spoken word artists, etc). 2242 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors .

SoFresh, Fort Lauderdale

This Tampa-based build-your-own-bowl chain is opening five new Florida locations, with the first debuting early summer in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Bowls, salads, wraps and quesadillas begin with a base of kale, spinach, brown rice or cauliflower and include proteins (garlic-herb chicken, salmon, ahi tuna), mix-ins and sauces. The chain also serves smoothies, pressed juices and lemonade. 506 N. Federal Highway; LoveSoFresh.com

Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach

Described as an “open-air gathering spot” for food, cocktails and entertainment, this dining destination had a celeb-filled sneak peek at the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 30 . But plans to open at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in February were delayed and now Carousel Club will debut on Friday, April 1. So named because of the antique carousel bar at its center, the trackside venue will have pop-ups by Spris Artisan Pizza, Los Altos Taqueria and Ms. Cheezious with more to be announced. Carousel Club will be open noon until late evening (with DJs spinning) Fridays-Sundays. 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach; 954-228-3378, CarouselClub.com .

SoBol, Boynton Beach

This casual cafe chain is known for its acai bowls, green bowls and fruit smoothies. The Boynton Beach location will open March 31. Already there are franchises in Wellington and Boca Raton (which, like the Boynton Beach restaurant, is owned by South Floridians Rob and Michelle Meadows). 6691 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach. Instagram.com/sobol_boyntonbeach or MySoBol.com .

I Heart Mac & Cheese, Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale-born franchise that made its name elevating elbow macaroni from side dish to gooey main course will open its latest location on April 14 in the Cypress Creek Station plaza, adding to its deep roster of fast-casual eateries in 24 states. Customers here can customize their mac and cheese bowls or grilled-cheese sandwiches in assembly-line fashion with a choice of vegetables, eight cheeses and nine proteins including short rib, Buffalo chicken and mojo pulled pork. 6317 N. Andrews Ave.; IHeartMacAndCheese.com

Walt’s American Grille & Bar, Plantation

Rising in the space once occupied by a Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which closed after a Plantation gas explosion destroyed a strip of businesses behind it in 2019 , Walt’s will debut later this spring in the Market on University plaza. The American restaurant comes from Steve Swanson’s Nosnaws group, which is also planning to open three Big Whiskey American Restaurant & Bar locations in South Florida, starting in Sunrise. Walt’s dishes a farm-to-table-style menu including New York strips and honey-glazed salmon, along with a happy-hour menu that includes habanera chicken wings, tuna nachos and shrimp ceviche. Walt’s opened its first location in Boca Raton last May. 1003 S. University Drive; WaltsAmerican.com

The Salty Donut, West Palm Beach

Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, with recipes from itinerant pastry chef Max Santiago, the Salty Donut will open its seventh location this summer at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, brioche-raised treats such as horchata, prickly pear margarita, brown butter and “churro + dulce de leche.” The shop, dubbed one of the “31 best donut shops in America” if you ask Thrillist, has been teasing its presence in West Palm Beach since October, with a camper pop-up parked in the square. 700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 200; SaltyDonut.com

Bar 25, Delray Beach

This new gastropub replacing the former Mellow Mushroom off Atlantic Avenue will debut this spring. In a testament to how fast Delray Beach’s dining scene moves these days, Bar 25 owners Nick Laudano and Anthony Giovanniello – who operate Boca Raton’s Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria & Bar – snapped up the lease last summer, just five days after Mellow Mushroom closed. No menu is available yet. 25 SE Sixth Ave.; Bar25.com

Planta Queen, Fort Lauderdale

This Asian-inspired offshoot of South Beach vegan hotspot Planta will bloom on Las Olas Boulevard during the first week of April. The upscale menu, from restaurateur Steven Salm, will feature spinach shiitake, potato truffle and crab Rangoon dumplings without a trace of meat or fish, along with plant-based sushi, cauliflower tots and dan dan noodles tossed with szechuan kamut, cilantro and coconut milk. 1201 E. Las Olas Blvd.; PlantaRestaurants.com

Santiago’s Bodega, Fort Lauderdale

The Key West stalwart for the last 17 years will open a fourth location in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s booming Flagler Village sometime this spring. Founder and operator Jason Dugan says, “Flagler Village is a neighborhood on the move — art, restaurants, music, great energy and walkable, everything one can ask for in a neighborhood. We are excited to be a part of the growth.” The latest Santiago’s Bodega can handle 160 people inside and another 30 on the patio. There will also be a full bar, weekend brunch service. two happy hours daily and the kitchen will remain open until 1 a.m. 445 NE 4th St., Fort Lauderdale. SantiagosBodega.com .

Closed

Via Vai Italian Deli and Wine Bar, Wilton Manors

Located in a cluster of shops and restaurants across the street from Wilton Manors City Hall and Police Department, this deli/wine bar was a longtime dream of Antonella Diluca and Simone Raccanello . The couple opened Via Vai two months after emigrating here from Italy in December 2019. But they say their American dream isn’t dead yet. Though they sold Via Vai when they got an offer too good to pass up, Raccanello tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “We are just looking [to] open in another location.” 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Facebook.com/viavaiitalian .

Spatch Peri-Peri Chicken, Fort Lauderdale

The Restaurant People’s fast-casual chicken restaurant has clucked its last in downtown Fort Lauderdale, closing its final location in March after four years. Spatch specialized in sandwiches, salads, chicken platters and bowls spiced with African peri-peri peppers, but struggled to maintain a strong customer base throughout its run. 468 N. Federal Highway

Pizza Cucinova, Fort Lauderdale

This short-lived pizzeria abruptly closed inside the former Hot Tomatoes space in mid-March, with an eviction notice for failure to pay rent tacked to the front door. The Columbus, Ohio, pizza chain began its life as an upscale offshoot of shopping mall chain Sbarro’s until Vivaria Group bought it in 2018, but since the pandemic, many locations have closed without warning. A Pizza Cucinova location remains open at 2915 E. Las Olas Blvd. 401 E. Las Olas Blvd

Monster Subs, Fort Lauderdale

After 26 years in Fort Lauderdale’s Gateway Plaza, this hub for hoagies, salads and wraps permanently closed on Feb. 22, owners John and Kindia Robinson posted on the Monster Subs website. Like kitschy clothing shop Jezebel a few doors down, the owners cited surging rent increases in the strip mall as their reason for closing, writing, “We will miss our loyal customers very much […] and it was a pleasure feeding you all these years.” 1978 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Grapes Wine Cafe & Market

Chef Lenore Nolan-Ryan’s boutique-y boîte had to shut down due to the pandemic, just a little over a year after opening on Galt Ocean Mile. The space has now reverted back to a catering business as well as Nolan-Ryan’s ongoing cooking classes with occasional pop-up dinners and brunches. Grapes may be no more, but the Lenore Nolan-Ryan Catering & Cooking School lives again. 3311 North Ocean Blvd., (or A1A), in the Galt Ocean Plaza, Fort Lauderdale. 954-491-2340. Facebook.com/LenoreNolanRyanCookingSchoolandCatering .