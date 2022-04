Duke-UNC. Or UNC-Duke, depending on your perspective. Meeting in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. In New Orleans. In the Final Four. In Coach K’s last season. The vitals: 8:49pm tipoff, TBS. Why it matters: Why does anything in sports matter? Maybe because arguing about a game, or getting anxious about a game, sure […] The post Axios guide to Duke-UNC, the biggest college basketball game in the universe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 MINUTES AGO