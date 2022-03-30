ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV near ISU

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

POCATELLO — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV near Idaho State University.

The 1:20 p.m. collision occurred on South Fifth Avenue between the McDonald’s and Pizza Hut restaurants across from ISU.

The adult female pedestrian was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Her name and an update on her condition have not been released.

The driver of the SUV stopped following the collision and remained on the scene.

South Fifth Avenue in the area of the collision was down to one lane while police investigated the incident.

