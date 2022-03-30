ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

By Gary Harper, Jordan Gartner
live5news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man has been dealing with a damaged car for several months after a collision where he wasn’t even driving, and an insurance company will not be covering the damages. Arizona’s Family reports McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover...

www.live5news.com

Waterloo Journal

Doctor purposely damaged and intentionally broke his patients’ teeth with his drill and took X-rays of the damage so he could bill insurance companies more than $4.2million; convicted

The 61-year-old dentist reportedly gave his patients more crowns for their teeth than 95 per cent of other dentists in the state from 2016 to 2019. He convinced patients they needed crowns by showing them X-rays of a healthy tooth, but then highlighting a line or spot. The dentist would tell them it indicated a fracture or decay and that they needed crowns. Because patients regarded him as an expert, they accepted his false representations and agreed to the crown procedure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash with U-Haul truck

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ida man was killed Tuesday morning in Monroe County when an oncoming U-Haul truck drifted into his lane and crashed into him head on, police said. Rescue crews were called at 7 a.m. March 15, to Lewis Avenue near W. Rauch Road in Ida Township for a reported injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Fox11online.com

Truck hauling dead cattle crashes near Sheboygan

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- No one was hurt after a truck hauling dead cattle crashed near Sheboygan. Dispatchers received a call around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday of a crash on State Highway 23 at State Highway 32 in the town of Sheboygan Falls. Sheriff's officials say a truck, driven...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
#Car Insurance#Land Rover#Insurance Premiums#U Haul#Family Gray News
The Monroe News

Ida man dies after Jeep struck by U-Haul

A 60-year-old Ida man died Tuesday morning when a U-Haul truck crashed head on into the Jeep Patriot he was driving southbound on Lewis Ave. in Ida Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. From evidence...
IDA TOWNSHIP, MI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after chase across state line in stolen U-Haul

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - A Las Vegas man is in custody after leading police on a chase through western Wisconsin and into Minnesota Wednesday. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old DeMandre Andrew-Tyshann Frazier was arrested Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 in Winona County, Minnesota by the Minnesota State Patrol after a chase that originally began with a report of a gas theft in Wisconsin.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

