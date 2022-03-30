ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

1 stabbed in fight between 2 Walmart employees

Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two employees Wednesday resulted in a stabbing at a...

www.idahostatejournal.com

NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Auburn, WA
Washington State
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox 59

Community fed up with fighting at Beech Grove Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove are continuing to investigate what led up to a gun going off inside the Walmart store on Emerson Avenue. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Walmart on reports of shots fired. Police said two women were fighting inside the store. When a third woman got involved, someone took out a gun and pulled the trigger.
BEECH GROVE, IN
News 12

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for stabbing 2 MoMA employees

Police say a man stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance. The incident left a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds to the lower back and a 24-year-old-man with wounds to his collarbone. Video from the scene shows 60-year-old Gary Cabana jump...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man stabbed twice in fight outside Telford pub

A man was stabbed twice during a fight involving a group outside a pub in the early hours of Sunday. The brawl broke out at around 1am outside The Bridge Inn, Wombridge Road, in the Trench area of Telford. West Mercia Police said a 31-year-old man suffered two stab wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Californian

Student stabbed in after-school fight at Shafter High

School officials reported that a student was stabbed Monday afternoon at Shafter High School, during a fight between two students. The incident happened around 3 p.m. after school, according to school officials, who reported the incident Tuesday morning. One of the students was taken into custody, according to a statement...
SHAFTER, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet. Two separate union elections are coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

