Report: Saratoga Springs doctor accused of taking upskirt photos of women in Boston

BOSTON – A Saratoga Springs doctor has been arrested, accused of taking upskirt photos of women in Boston, The Boston Herald reported.

Damon DeTeso, 49, of Saratoga Springs, faces three dozen charges in the case, the paper reported. He was arraigned Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered for him, The Herald wrote.

DeTeso is accused of taking the photographs of 36 women Sept. 24, 2021, after he either secretly followed them or by sitting on stairs outside a store, The Herald reported, citing police.

On the steps, The Herald reported, DeTeso is accused of placing a cell phone so women would have to step over it and recorded them as they stepped over. DeTeso is also accused of placing a phone out of a backpack in such a way as to capture the photos, The Herald wrote.

Investigators determined there were 21 instances where DeTeso captured pictures of women’s private parts and another 15 instances where he tried, The Herald reported, citing police. He faces 21 counts of secret sexual recording and 15 counts of attempted secret sexual recording.

Police questioned DeTeso that day as he fit the description a woman gave them, and the description from a similar complaint filed earlier, The Herald reported.

The Herald identified DeTeso as practicing at Saratoga Hospital. DeTeso is an employee of Millennium Medical Imaging, which provides services to Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Hospital said in a statement Wednesday.

“Dr. DeTeso has requested an indefinite leave of absence from the Saratoga Hospital medical staff,” the hospital’s statement continued. “In light of today’s public allegations, Saratoga Hospital has accepted that request effective immediately and has communicated Dr. DeTeso’s status to his employer. Until further investigation and satisfactory resolution of this matter, Dr. DeTeso will not be conducting any services related to Saratoga Hospital. The professional care and safety of our patients is of paramount importance to Saratoga Hospital.”

