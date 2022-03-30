ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

By Gary Harper, Jordan Gartner
WAFB.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man has been dealing with a damaged car for several months after a collision where he wasn’t even driving, and an insurance company will not be covering the damages. Arizona’s Family reports McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover...

www.wafb.com

Waterloo Journal

Doctor purposely damaged and intentionally broke his patients’ teeth with his drill and took X-rays of the damage so he could bill insurance companies more than $4.2million; convicted

The 61-year-old dentist reportedly gave his patients more crowns for their teeth than 95 per cent of other dentists in the state from 2016 to 2019. He convinced patients they needed crowns by showing them X-rays of a healthy tooth, but then highlighting a line or spot. The dentist would tell them it indicated a fracture or decay and that they needed crowns. Because patients regarded him as an expert, they accepted his false representations and agreed to the crown procedure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash with U-Haul truck

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ida man was killed Tuesday morning in Monroe County when an oncoming U-Haul truck drifted into his lane and crashed into him head on, police said. Rescue crews were called at 7 a.m. March 15, to Lewis Avenue near W. Rauch Road in Ida Township for a reported injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

$250K Worth Of Stolen Yeezys Found In Portland U-Haul Truck

Everyone knows that Kanye West's Adidas Yeezys can be incredibly expensive on the resale market. With that being said, getting your hands on a ton of pairs can be a pretty lucrative endeavor, especially if they are all brand new. There are always going to be sneakerheads willing to pay top dollar for their shoes, and when it comes to Yeezys, fans are that much more irrational with their spending.
PORTLAND, OR
WAFB.com

WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday. Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Las Vegas man arrested for fleeing Viroqua police in U-Haul

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested this week after fleeing police in a U-Haul van, leading to a chase through Vernon County. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Demandre Andrew-Tyshann Fraizer fled police Wednesday in a white U-Haul van, speeding down Hwy. 14 before he was eventually stopped and arrested in Winona...
VIROQUA, WI
WAFB.com

Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old Georgia girl who died this week after a dog attack is being charged with second-degree murder. Migdelia Guadalupe, 56, was also injured in the attack. She was released from the hospital and arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
MARTINEZ, GA
WAFB.com

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished has collapsed, killing a construction worker. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement that a portion of the Government Center...
BOSTON, MA
WAFB.com

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party. A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Monroe News

Ida man dies after Jeep struck by U-Haul

A 60-year-old Ida man died Tuesday morning when a U-Haul truck crashed head on into the Jeep Patriot he was driving southbound on Lewis Ave. in Ida Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. From evidence...
IDA TOWNSHIP, MI
WAFB.com

4 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into homeless camp in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Four people were killed and three others were injured after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Salem early Sunday morning, the Salem Police Department said. Police responded to the area at around 2 a.m. Sunday, and officers said they found a car had...
SALEM, OR
WAFB.com

Police investigating burglary of Gonzales pawn shop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning burglary where the wall of a pawn shop was breached and guns were stolen. According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers responded to Pelican Pawn at 305 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales on Wednesday, March 30 where investigators learned someone had breached the north cinderblock wall of the business, located adjacent to the businesses interior storage room, by force.
GONZALES, LA

