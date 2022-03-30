How to get rid of ED

KUTV — Antibiotics are drugs that can save lives when used to fight infections caused by bacteria. However, antibiotics do not work on viruses that cause the colds, flu, and other common illnesses. If you are sick with a virus, taking antibiotics will not help you recover and may cause harmful side effects. Side effects can be minor, such as an upset stomach, but can be serious or even life-threatening. The CDC reports that 1 out of 5 medication-related emergency room visits are due to reactions to antibiotics. If you need an antibiotic, the benefits usually outweigh any risks, but antibiotics should only be taken when there is a clear benefit to treatment. Many doctors feel pressure to prescribe antibiotics to patients with viral infections, even though there is no benefit. You can communicate to your healthcare provider that you only wish to take antibiotics when needed and ask questions about any medications you are prescribed.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO