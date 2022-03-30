ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

How to get rid of ED

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 1 day ago

If you or your partner struggles with ED, Wasatch Medical Clinic may be...

kutv.com

KUTV

Dangerous TikTok 'gel gun' trend already hurting several Utahns

(KUTV) — Police said a dangerous TikTok trend involving fake guns has hit the streets of northern Utah, already injuring one girl and putting many others at risk. This weekend, police in Ogden said one girl was out walking when she was shot. Her mother shared online that she tragically might not regain her eyesight after her right eye was hit by an airsoft or gel gun pellet.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

How to have a brighter smile

KUTV — Feel better about your smile with Power Swabs!. Power Swabs is a teeth whitener that works in just 5 minutes. Power Swabs works to lift stains off of caps, crowns, and veneers. Results are fast as well, with on average users seeing teeth an average of 2...
HEALTH
KUTV

Tips for making your home more health-conscious

KUTV — Did you know that home maintenance can actually have an impact on your health?. Especially as many of us have been spending more time at home the past few years, things like air quality, water quality, and filters matter more than ever!. So how can we keep...
HOME & GARDEN
KUTV

Check Your Health: Using antibiotics responsibly

KUTV — Antibiotics are drugs that can save lives when used to fight infections caused by bacteria. However, antibiotics do not work on viruses that cause the colds, flu, and other common illnesses. If you are sick with a virus, taking antibiotics will not help you recover and may cause harmful side effects. Side effects can be minor, such as an upset stomach, but can be serious or even life-threatening. The CDC reports that 1 out of 5 medication-related emergency room visits are due to reactions to antibiotics. If you need an antibiotic, the benefits usually outweigh any risks, but antibiotics should only be taken when there is a clear benefit to treatment. Many doctors feel pressure to prescribe antibiotics to patients with viral infections, even though there is no benefit. You can communicate to your healthcare provider that you only wish to take antibiotics when needed and ask questions about any medications you are prescribed.
HEALTH
KUTV

March 31: 1 new death reported, 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health is now moving to a weekly report every Thursday rather than a daily one. The state's COVID-19 website will also be updated weekly. The Utah Department of Health reported the following Thursday:. Positives:. We will report 927,922 positive...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Symptoms of Neuropathy, treatment options

KUTV — The following information was provided by True Health. Over 20 million people in the United States suffer from painful, debilitating, Peripheral Neuropathy. Shamis Tate with True Health joined Fresh Living to share how they help are helping their patients get out of pain and get back to enjoying life again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KUTV

Check Your Health: Four things to remember during National Kidney Month

KUTV — March is kidney awareness month and it’s a great time to focus on taking care of your kidneys. The pandemic shined a light on how certain medical conditions – such as kidney disease – can put a person at greater risk for severe complications from illnesses such as COVID-19.
HEALTH

