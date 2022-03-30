ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Vancouver Restaurants Are Using Art to Connect to Their Communities

By Tara Lee
montecristomagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of six prints, each depicting a whimsical animal such as a tiger or a monkey, made from a collage of paper with floral, polka dot, and striped patterns, decorates an otherwise blank wall. The trickster animals pose playfully, as if waiting to jump from their frames and socialize with...

montecristomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

‘Local legends’ art project connects youth with Middletown community

MIDDLETOWN — Young children and their families will have a creative opportunity to make a mark on their neighborhood during an artistic collaboration with the nearby Free Center Middletown that will drive home the issue of student safety. The initiative, called “Spring Free,” refers to the road where the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Columbian

Rotary celebrates new art at Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1

A new art installation was unveiled Tuesday at the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 on the Columbia River waterfront. The installation, which was sponsored by the Vancouver Rotary Foundation, was made to celebrate 100 years of the organization’s involvement in the community. Planned two years ago, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Art Galleries#Vancouver#Furnishings#Food Drink#Earls Restaurants#Animal Parade
Apartment Therapy

This Creative Director’s Historic Live/Work Loft Is Minimal, Postmodern, and Cool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Utah art show connects people to those they miss

A new exhibition is opening at The Utah Museum of Fine Arts and Ashley Farmer, UMFA’s co-director of learning and engagement, is here to share more about the exhibition. The idea is to Transcend through Time and Space. They will be featuring work and writing by artists David Rios Ferreira and Denae Shanidiin. The artists use images from pop culture and history to create a feeling of going back in time to reconnect with those that are missed. It takes a looks at community art-making, imagined time travel, and spirituality as a vehicle for thinking about love, loss, and memory.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
operawire.com

City Opera Vancouver Announces The Rose-Ellen Nichols Award in Performing Arts

City Opera Vancouver has announced a new award in honor of Rose-Ellen Nichols, a Canadian Coast Salish mezzo-soprano who died of cancer in February 2022. The award will recognize one promising Canadian artist aged 18-40 pursuing a career and/or education in voice or costume design. Each year, the award will alternate between the two areas, with this year’s given for the category of voice. City Opera Vancouver will impanel a jury featuring Canadian mezzo-soprano Judith Forst and announce the winner in Feb. 2023.
VANCOUVER, WA
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

How The EatOkra App Connects Foodies To The Best Black-Owned Restaurants - Exclusive

In today's world, where you eat your next meal can make a statement. An occasional dinner outing or a weekly takeout night doesn't just satisfy your cravings, it's also about how you support the businesses in your community — by putting your money where your mouth is, so to speak. For those that want to keep that top of mind as they dine their way through their neighborhood, the EatOkra app is a one-stop shop for finding the best Black-owned restaurants in any area.
CELL PHONES
The Times

Art and nature connect at Gainesville botanical garden

“Nature Connects” exhibit at Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Gainesville. How much: $14 for adults, $12 for children aged 3 to 12, free for garden members and children younger than 3. More info: atlantabg.org/gainesville-garden. Those who’ve ever pondered the interconnectedness of the natural world have an opportunity to reflect anew on...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy