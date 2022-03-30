ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrella: CALS Continues To Bring In Key Grant Money

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany things are looking up for the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Dean Michael Parrella said enrolment is up, student retention is up and grants coming into the college are also up. He noted in a typical year,...

DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
FingerLakes1.com

The college application process: understanding the ACT and SAT

The college application process tends to brings up a lot of emotions for students and parents alike. Some don’t even know where to begin, which can be stressful and anxiety-inducing. John Dragone has seen it all in his nearly three decades-long career in college advising, admissions, and planning. He wants students and parents to know that, with the right tools and knowledge, applying to college doesn’t have to be a negative experience- in fact, it can even be enjoyable.
COLLEGES
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
State
Idaho State
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
WTHI

Duke Energy awards Ivy Tech grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy has awarded the Ivy Tech Foundation 10,000 dollars. The money will support an annual event called Cob & Cog. Over 700 students from 21 different high schools participate in the engineering and agriculture competitions. The educational event challenges students all while having fun. The...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
US News and World Report

Gifted and Talented Programs: What Parents Should Know

Across the country, educators, politicians and activists are debating the value and fairness of gifted and talented education programs, which were created to support K-12 students with advanced abilities who need a more challenging academic program than their peers. The National Association for Gifted Children defines gifted students as those...
EDUCATION
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan Strong provides nearly $30k of grant money in 2021 for community recreation

In 2021, Morgan Strong was able to provide 10 grants to recipients across Morgan County. The money for those grants was raised by Morgan Strong’s own fundraising efforts and generously donated by The Colorado Health Foundation. Combined, the 2021 grants — individually ranging between $500 and $5,000 each — totaled $29,500, almost doubling the amount given in 2020.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs

The job market is drastically changing -- especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And. if you've been on TikTok lately, you might even hear many people say that "Careers are extinct." Is that true? Is that where we're headed? It led me to wonder, "What are the best and highest paying careers?"
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

Colleges With the Largest Increases in Applicants

Fueled by the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and wider adoption of policies that only recommend, rather than require, SAT and ACT test scores, high school students applied for a record number of colleges in the 2020-21 college admissions cycle, driving application totals nationwide. (These are the highest and lowest paying college majors in America.) […]
COLLEGES

