Video Games

Fallout - Ella Purnell Joins Cast

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowjackets star Ella Purnell is set to headline Fallout, Prime Video’s series adaptation...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

The Mandalorian - Season 3 - Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast

He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast Of The Mandalorian Season Three

Season three of The Mandalorian has bolstered its cast with the addition of the legendary Christopher Lloyd. THR reports that the Back to the Future and Addams Family star has joined the cast of the upcoming season. Details on his role have yet to be revealed, though it is said to be of a guest starring capacity.
TV SERIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Ella Purnell Hints ‘Yellowjackets’ Fans May Not Have Seen the End of Jackie

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What’s next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

One Piece - Peter Gadiot Joins Cast

Peter Gadiot (Yellow Jackets) is the latest to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming One Piece. Gadiot will play Shanks, the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew in the live-action series based on the Manga classic, from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha.
TV SERIES
Person
Ella Purnell
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
#Video Game
99.5 WKDQ

Maggie and Negan to Star in ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series

There are three episodes left in the run of The Walking Dead, but the story will not end with the show’s series finale. AMC already has a bunch of spinoffs from the zombie series, with several more in the works. You can already watch Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is coming later this year, a film starring former Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is in development, and a spinoff starring fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol has previously been announced for 2023.
TV SERIES
The Daily South

1883 Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"

Fans were definitely feeling the words to Tim McGraw's '90s hit "I Like It, I Love It" after the country star brought his 1883 castmates onstage to help him perform the song at recent show. McGraw performed a sold out set at the Boots in the Park country music festival...
NORCO, CA
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Torchwood and Game of Thrones star's new thriller

Game of Thrones and Torchwood star Burn Gorman is back in a new thriller titled Watcher, and ahead of its cinema release in a few months, its first trailer has dropped. The Stranger and It Follows actress Maika Monroe leads the film as Julia, a woman who moves to Romania when her husband, played by Nocturnal Animals and Greyhound's Karl Glusman, relocates to his homeland for a new job, abandoning her acting career in the process.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Lori, Carl And Judith Grimes Actors Share Fun Pic Together, But Does It Count As A Reunion?

As The Walking Dead lurches forward towards the end of its eleven-season run, fans are still waiting for answers about what happened to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, while still pulling for Cailey Fleming’s Judith to make it through to hopefully reunite with both him and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. While it’s still completely unknown how any of that will pan out, considering the Rick-centered movie sitch still hasn’t come to fruition, the rest of the Grimes family recently came together off-screen for a lovely sort-of-a-reunion, and there’s thankfully some visual evidence!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Michael Biehn breaks silence on secret season 11 role

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Terminator star Michael Biehn has opened up about guest starring in The Walking Dead's final season. The actor made an appearance in the AMC series in season 11 episode 13's 'Warlords', which aired on Sunday (March 20) in the US. In the episode, Biehn...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments on Prequel Series

Game of Thrones' first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is on its way, and there's a "pretty good" chance it will continue past its first season. Following the example of Game of Thrones' co-creator, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has made clear that he has nothing to do with the new show, though he wishes them all the best. "Oh, yeah. But no, that's their own thing," Hill tells Radio Times, "and I hope they have half as good a time on it as me. But I have no envy. Nothing but support and admiration for them. I hope they have had as good a time as we did."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS

