Fallout - Ella Purnell Joins Cast

Game of Thrones' first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is on its way, and there's a "pretty good" chance it will continue past its first season. Following the example of Game of Thrones' co-creator, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has made clear that he has nothing to do with the new show, though he wishes them all the best. "Oh, yeah. But no, that's their own thing," Hill tells Radio Times, "and I hope they have half as good a time on it as me. But I have no envy. Nothing but support and admiration for them. I hope they have had as good a time as we did."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO