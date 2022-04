As wintry weather moves in Monday, forecasters are rooting for many more wet and snowy spring days to help the state recover from drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows, as of Thursday, much of the state is in moderate or severe drought, despite strong snowpack across Colorado. The snowpack is tracking close to average in critical basins that supply Colorado Springs, such as the Colorado River and Arkansas River basins. But it hasn't been enough to make up for the compounding poor conditions that the state saw prior, said Greg Heavener, National Weather Service meteorologist.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO